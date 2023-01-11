Depoe Bay’s Emergency Preparedness Committee is set to help folks get ready for emergencies of all kinds. It will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Depoe Bay Community Center, 220 SE Bay St.

“Actually, we’re going to start sooner because we have so much information to distribute,” said Lindsy Bedingfield, city councilor reporting for the local group, recently elevated to a standing committee from adhoc status by the Depoe Bay City Council. The committee prepared materials and demonstrations to show residents how to gather necessities for family members, including dogs and cats.

