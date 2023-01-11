Depoe Bay’s Emergency Preparedness Committee is set to help folks get ready for emergencies of all kinds. It will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Depoe Bay Community Center, 220 SE Bay St.
“Actually, we’re going to start sooner because we have so much information to distribute,” said Lindsy Bedingfield, city councilor reporting for the local group, recently elevated to a standing committee from adhoc status by the Depoe Bay City Council. The committee prepared materials and demonstrations to show residents how to gather necessities for family members, including dogs and cats.
“We’ll be showing what’s needed for go bags and for dog and cat evacuations,” Bedingfield said.
Also at January’s first Depoe Bay City Council meeting, Christine Berry was named to the emergency committee as a volunteer member. Berry cited her long career as an educator, and her work with the Little Whale Cove Emergency Preparedness Committee to underline her experience. In the Little Whale Cove community, Berry worked with 15 safety captains, held monthly meetings for the group, and arranged emergency preparedness trainings. She pledged to use her skills in developing and writing emergency procedures to help everybody plan and prepare for the fires, floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other disasters that may come to pass.
“I’m interested in learning how the committee can help protect those of us living in Depoe Bay,” Berry wrote in her application to the committee.
