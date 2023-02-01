Low-tech will rule the post-Cascadia world, including a landline phone like the one shown at an emergency readiness fair in Depoe Bay by Samantha Buckley, assistant emergency manager for Lincoln County.
Jenny Demaris, Lincoln County emergency manager, oversees a disaster plan that involves neighborhood first responders, U.S. Navy beach landings and fuel supplies drained from abandoned cars.
Tiffany Sluder scooped samples of a tasty macaroni-and-cheese plate with a shelf life of 20 years in a display of post-disaster cuisine during an emergency readiness fair in Depoe Bay Saturday.
Nervous laughter rippled through a crowd of 115 coast residents at an emergency readiness fair in Depoe Bay Saturday as Jenny Demaris cracked another joke about doomsday.
“I’m trying to make this as upbeat as possible, considering the topic,” reflected the Lincoln County emergency manager, who delivered a riveting, hour-long-plus talk about an earthquake and tsunami known as “Cascadia” that she said is inevitable.
The fair drew a record audience, denoting new interest about a cataclysmic event scientists say is overdue for the Pacific Northwest. The danger lies in the 600-mile-long Cascadia Fault, which runs offshore from Northern California to Vancouver, B.C.
“We usually get five or 10 people for a talk like this,” said Demaris, who oversees a disaster plan that involves neighborhood first responders, U.S. Navy beach landings and fuel supplies drained from abandoned cars. “A few don’t know about Cascadia, some are in denial and others have a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude. The mindset now is getting much higher. People want to know, what is Cascadia, and how does it impact me?”
Demaris put a cheery spin on the glum topic wherever possible, describing the local aftermath of a natural disaster as “island living.” She encouraged people to be “shovel ready,” in order to dig sanitary latrines. With roads and bridges “obliterated,” power lines down, water and sewer lines “broken” and up to three months before any outside aid arrives, survivors will face a primitive existence.
“We’re just in the infancy of understanding how catastrophic an event this is going to be,” Demaris warned, advising listeners not to be caught short. “Imagine extended camp life without infrastructure.”
Survival in the aftermath of Cascadia depends on self-readiness. Demaris recommended storing 48-hour “go kits” in numerous locations, including car, work and home. To make life less arduous, she told preppers to pack “caffeine, wine or whatever your vice is.”
Displays of backup supplies and ideas lined tables at the Depoe Bay Community Hall, where free samples included a steaming macaroni and cheese plate with a shelf life of 20 years.
The event attracted representatives of several neighborhood emergency groups, including George Dwyer of Agate Beach and Anne Bradley of Little Whale Cove who visited Depoe Bay’s emergency communications trailer. “This makes us feel secure,” Bradley said of the operation.
The fair was hosted by the Depoe Bay Emergency Preparation Committee. Mayor Kathy Short surveyed the scene and spoke with concern for the future.
“We’ve got to be ready for anything that comes our way,” concluded Short. “We can’t depend on anybody else.”
