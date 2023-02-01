Nervous laughter rippled through a crowd of 115 coast residents at an emergency readiness fair in Depoe Bay Saturday as Jenny Demaris cracked another joke about doomsday.

“I’m trying to make this as upbeat as possible, considering the topic,” reflected the Lincoln County emergency manager, who delivered a riveting, hour-long-plus talk about an earthquake and tsunami known as “Cascadia” that she said is inevitable.

