Oregon’s Special Election is Tuesday, May 16, and races for a variety of boards, commissions and special districts are on the ballot. (Photo by Steve Card)

The May 16 Oregon Special Election is fast approaching, with just days remaining before ballots have to be cast.

There are many races being decided in Lincoln County, representing a wide variety of boards, commissions and special districts. These include elections to board seats on the school and community college districts, library districts, port districts, fire districts, health districts, water districts, road districts and sanitary districts. In these races, only the appropriate candidates and measures for each precinct will appear on that precinct’s ballot.

