The May 16 Oregon Special Election is fast approaching, with just days remaining before ballots have to be cast.
There are many races being decided in Lincoln County, representing a wide variety of boards, commissions and special districts. These include elections to board seats on the school and community college districts, library districts, port districts, fire districts, health districts, water districts, road districts and sanitary districts. In these races, only the appropriate candidates and measures for each precinct will appear on that precinct’s ballot.
All told, there are more than 100 races making up the special election ballot in Lincoln County, and of these, only eight races are contested. A total of 20 of the races appearing on the ballot had no candidate file for the position.
The contested races on the May 16 ballot are as follows:
• Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education, Zone 4 — with candidates Nancy Osterlund and Jake Moose;
• Oregon Coast Community College Board of Education, Zone 6 — with candidates Marion E. Mann and Alison W. Baker;
• Lincoln County School District Board of Directors, Zone 1 — with candidates Mitch Parsons, Megan Cawley and Michael A. Nelson;
• Port of Alsea Commissioner, Position 2 — with candidates Jim Sehl and Rob L. Bishop;
• Port of Alsea Commissioner, Position 4 — with candidates Jan Power, Chrissie J. Myers and Mike Gatens;
• Port of Newport Commissioner, Position 5 — with candidates Patrick Ruddiman and Jim Burke;
• North Lincoln Health District Director, Position 4 — with candidates Mitch Parson, Michael A. Nelson and Kitty Bushman;
• Siletz Rural Fire Protection District Director, Position 2 — with candidates Leah D. Suitter and Patricia R. Skauge.
There are also two measures on this ballot. One is from the Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District asking for a local option tax of $0.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years, beginning in the 2024-25 budget year. The second is from the Nelson Wayside Drive Special Road District seeking a local option tax of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years, beginning in the 2023-24 budget year. Again, only people living within these precincts will be voting on these measures.
Lincoln County Clerk Amy Southwell said that as of Wednesday’s press deadline, less than 12 percent of the ballots mailed out by her office had been returned by voters.
“I don’t know if it’s that much different than past years. Small district special elections are never very high,” Southwell said. “At this point we’re hoping to get 30 percent by the end, but we’re not sure.”
Southwell said ballots tend to come in heavier in the last couple of days before the election, so it’s hard to judge too early what the final turnout will be.
Ballot drop sites are located around the county and can be found at:
• Depoe Bay City Hall
• Eddyville Community Church
• Lincoln City Hall
• Lincoln City County Courthouse
• Newport City Hall
• Siletz City Hall
• Toledo Police Station
• Waldport City Hall
• Yachats City Hall
Ballots returned to any of these locations must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 16. People can also still mail their ballots, and while these mail-in ballots used had to be received at the clerk’s office by Election Day, that is no longer the case.
“As far as people mailing their ballots, it just has to be postmarked by Election Day and those count for up to seven days (as they come in),” Southwell said.
