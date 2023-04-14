Bring your buckets or bring your truck on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Schooner Creek Public Transfer Station, 367 S Anderson Creek Road, Lincoln City. The North Lincoln Sanitary Service will give each resident one yard of locally sourced compost to help their gardens grow.
NLSS spokesman Colin Teem told the Lincoln City City Council recently that the giveaway is a way to thank the community for pitching in with solutions to waste management. He presented the 2022 State of Oregon DEQ Opportunity to Recycle Snapshot to the city council, explaining ongoing efforts to keep material out of the public landfill.
The compost will be from the 4 million tons of mixed compostable materials picked up at the curb and hauled away during 2022 by North Lincoln Sanitary Service. Area residential customers are 81 percent compliant with setting out mixed compostables, outstripping the efforts of commercial composters who lag behind at 50 percent compliance. Teem is working to change that by meeting with commercial customers like Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital or Pelican Brewery, who want to improve the ways they manage compostable waste.
The requirements of Oregon’s 2022 Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act will update outdated recycling systems, and Teem said that NLSS is working to meet the new law’s goals by 2025 as required. This means making it easier for the public to recycle, expanding access to recycling, and upgrading recyclable sorting facilities. Renewed recycling efforts will be paid for by the state’s producers and manufacturers of packaged items, paper products, and food service systems. Teem reported to city council that the company has been focused on creating an updated, more informative website and touting an application to help customers keep in touch with their waste haulers. With questions about what to recycle, and how much, find answers on the web or on the phone. The app can deliver notifications of regular pick-up reminders and emergency information about service delays. Customers can download it using a QR code. Teem said analytics revealed that many of North Lincoln Sanitary Service customers are already seeking answers through the app.
“Currently, 20 percent of customers are enrolled in weekly pick-up reminders on the app,” said Teem, “and 185,027 customers have viewed their collection schedule online, and 19,672 customers have conducted individual material searches on the app.”
Teem uses a variety of outreach methods to school residents about waste management: social media, billing inserts, and the company’s reader board. Teem said the social media posts get the most attention, with sometimes thousands of views of a single Facebook post.
Partnerships with organizations like SOLV anchor activity days like the July 5 Beach Clean-up or Community Clean-up Day. Teem advised interested people to check the app for notices and event promotions.
