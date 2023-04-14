Bring your buckets or bring your truck on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Schooner Creek Public Transfer Station, 367 S Anderson Creek Road, Lincoln City. The North Lincoln Sanitary Service will give each resident one yard of locally sourced compost to help their gardens grow.

NLSS spokesman Colin Teem told the Lincoln City City Council recently that the giveaway is a way to thank the community for pitching in with solutions to waste management. He presented the 2022 State of Oregon DEQ Opportunity to Recycle Snapshot to the city council, explaining ongoing efforts to keep material out of the public landfill.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.