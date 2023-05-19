Early results in Tuesday’s special election showed a low turnout in Lincoln County. Because mail-in ballots only had to be postmarked by Election Day — not received that day by the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office — there will be more votes coming in. But the initial return announced by the clerk’s office shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed a 21.25 percent voter turnout. It was estimated at that time that around 85 percent of the ballots were tabulated.
When compared with major elections, many people may view this week’s special election as fairly insignificant. However, this ballot contained positions that dealt with many of the day-to-day things happening around the county. The races were for board seats on the school and community college districts, library districts, port districts, fire districts, health districts, water districts, road districts and sanitary districts.
There were only eight contested races on the ballot, and those results available as of the News-Times’ press deadline were as follows:
• Oregon Coast Community College District, Zone 4 — Nancy Osterlund (516 votes) defeated Jake Moose (230);
• Oregon Coast Community College District, Zone 6 — Marion E. Mann (575) defeated Alison W. Baker (418)
• Lincoln County School District, Zone 1 — Megan Cawley was the top voter getter (4,500), followed by Mitch Parsons (2,340) and Michael A. Nelson (489);
• Port of Alsea Commissioner, Position 2 — Rob L. Bishop (1,246) defeated Jim Sehl (752);
• Port of Alsea Commissioner, Position 4 — Jan Power 1,070) was followed by Mike Gatens (739) and Chrissie J. (Murry) Myers (174);
• Port of Newport Commissioner, Position 5 —Patrick Ruddiman (1,209) ousted Jim Burke (925);
• North Lincoln Health District Director, Position 4 — Mitch Parson was leading (792), followed by Kitty Bushman (625) and Michael A. Nelson (367);
• Siletz Rural Fire Protection District Director, Position 2 — Patricia R. Skauge (143) was leading Leah D. Suitter (107).
There are also two measures on this ballot, and both were approved by voters.
Measure 21-217 was put forward by the Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District, asking for a local option tax of $0.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years, beginning in the 2024-25 budget year. Initial returns showed 659 votes in favor of the measure, and 180 opposed.
Measure 21-218 was put on the ballot by the Nelson Wayside Drive Special Road District, seeking a local option tax of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years, beginning in the 2023-24 budget year. Early results showed 34 votes cast in support the measure, and only one opposed.
