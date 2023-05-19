Early results in Tuesday’s special election showed a low turnout in Lincoln County. Because mail-in ballots only had to be postmarked by Election Day — not received that day by the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office — there will be more votes coming in. But the initial return announced by the clerk’s office shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed a 21.25 percent voter turnout. It was estimated at that time that around 85 percent of the ballots were tabulated.

When compared with major elections, many people may view this week’s special election as fairly insignificant. However, this ballot contained positions that dealt with many of the day-to-day things happening around the county. The races were for board seats on the school and community college districts, library districts, port districts, fire districts, health districts, water districts, road districts and sanitary districts.

