Valuable Dungeness crab scuttling off the coast of Newport are full of meat and ready for harvest except for a three-state compact holding fishermen back until at least Jan. 15.

“This delay will allow completion of additional testing for meat recovery and domoic acid to provide confidence that crab harvested from Oregon waters are of high quality for the season opening,” reported a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.