Valuable Dungeness crab scuttling off the coast of Newport are full of meat and ready for harvest except for a three-state compact holding fishermen back until at least Jan. 15.
“This delay will allow completion of additional testing for meat recovery and domoic acid to provide confidence that crab harvested from Oregon waters are of high quality for the season opening,” reported a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The delay in starting the crab season, now stretching into its first month, is due to poor test results that show low meat levels and trace amounts of domoic acid in some crab populations in Washington, California and the far north and south regions of Oregon. The trio of states agreed to season-opening criteria designed to prevent a fishing free-for-all.
Healthy crab populations off Newport and Coos Bay were the only denizens reaching the 25 percent minimum that processors need to make a profit in Oregon’s $91.5 million Dungeness crab fishery. Tests last week found Dungeness meat content ranging from 25 to 27 percent in those regions; areas in California and Washington, however, registered 16 to 22 percent, while Astoria and Brookings samples found just 19 or 20 percent ratios.
According to ODFW figures, Newport led seven Oregon ports with 5.6 million pounds of Dungeness crab worth $30 million landed from December 2021 to February 2022. Overall, Oregon crabbers caught 17.2 million pounds of crab last season, worth $5.33 per pound.
“People have no idea how much money Dungeness crab bring into Newport,” said Casey Cooper, a third generation fisherman who was rigging the steel-hulled Leslie Lee with crab pots at Newport’s International Terminal. “From car dealers to grocery stores, everybody’s waiting for this huge annual infusion of cash.”
Businessman Dean Fleck of England Marine supplies the crab fleet with rope, buoys, crab pots and other fishing gear. He said the delay is being felt up and down the waterfront, where hundreds of workers from deckhands to processors are idled. He claimed each dollar generated by crab fishing is “brand new” to the local economy, with the potential to rebound seven times.
“Fishing is the biggest income in Lincoln County, and crabbing leads the industry,” asserted Fleck, who said the local economy is built on the Dungeness crab despite boasts by the tourism and retirement sectors. “The delay is tough. A lot of the boats are mom-and-pop operations, and this has made for a tough Christmas.”
Tim Novotny of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission agreed, saying 423 Oregon vessels are licensed to harvest crab, with one to four fisherman per boat on average.
“Then you have the dockworkers, the plant workers and the people that fix the boats — there are thousands of people that depend on it,” he said, claiming the multiplying effects of the economy pushed the value of the Dungeness crab fishery to $184 million last year.
Troy Buell, an ODFW marine biologist who studies Dungeness crab, said the economic pain is temporary, however.
“People living paycheck to paycheck depend on the Dec. 1 opening, but the overall value of the crab fishery is not going to be affected by this delay,” said Buell. “Regardless of the start date, most crab are caught in your first couple of pulls, in the first six to eight weeks of the fishery.”
The opening dates are set with input from the crab fleet, observed Buell, which has an economic interest in top-quality crab. On the other hand, if conditions don’t improve by Jan. 15, fishery managers “could take more drastic action and carve up the coast into areas that can open.” Oregon has 12 crab fishing zones.
Buell claimed the Dungeness crab fishery is “robust” and sustainable despite normal “up and down” cycles. The biggest threats to the industry are not familiar marine toxins or depressed meat ratios, but rising ocean acidification from climate change.
“We’ve shown in the lab that in highly acidified water the larvae have a hard time growing shells, but we don’t know how that will play out in the wild,” he noted.
Mark Schiewe, operator of a 50-year-old marine hardware store on the waterfront, urged patience, saying fishermen are bound “to make their money when the season opens.” Most also fish for whiting, groundfish, salmon or shrimp to boost their incomes.
“Right now Mother Nature is in charge, and there’s not a whole lot we can do about that,” he said. “It’ll work out.”
