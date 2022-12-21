A Toledo Police Department officer arrested a 31-year-old Siletz woman last week on suspicion of driving under the influence with two youths as her passengers.
At about 9 p.m. Dec. 14, a woman later identified as Samantha Johe Mann, was reportedly observed driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck erratically while traveling southbound on Yaquina Bay Road. During a traffic stop near Yaquina Bay Road’s intersection with Hidden Valley Road, the officer noted in a probable cause affidavit that “immediately upon contact, I observed Ms. Mann had watery bloodshot eyes, slurred speech,” and he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the pickup truck.
According to the officer’s affidavit, two juveniles in the vehicle were identified as passengers. Their ages were not included in police reports available to the general public.
In his report, the officer wrote that he asked Mann out of her vehicle and observed she nearly fell down attempting to exit the pickup truck. Mann consented at the scene to standardized field sobriety tests, and though she reportedly rated herself a two on an impairment scale of one to 10, 10 being extremely intoxicated, the officer wrote Mann performed poorly on the field sobriety tests.
The youths in Mann’s pickup truck were retrieved from the scene by a family friend, and the officer said he observed an open India Pale Ale beer container inside a blue cup inside the pickup truck within reach of the driver’s seat. The officer said he also observed “numerous empty IPA beer containers in the vehicle.”
Dispatch reported to the officer that Mann was required to have an Interlock Ignition Device as a requirement to drive, though the pickup truck did not have one.
After a transport to Lincoln County Jail in Newport, Mann consented to a breath test to measure he blood-alcohol percentage. According to the affidavit, results of the breathalyzer test indicated a .24 percent blood-alcohol content, exactly three times the legal driving limit.
While in custody of Lincoln County Jail, Mann made an initial appearance Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport, where she was formally charged with DUII-alcohol, two counts of endangering another person, and a single charge of reckless driving, all Class A misdemeanors. Mann pleaded not guilty to all charges, and was granted her conditional her release by pro-tem Judge Joseph Allison. Mann’s conditions include residing at an approved address, no possession or consumption of alcohol, not to enter a bar, tavern or liquor store and be subject to remote breath test monitoring.
Mann is next scheduled to appear Jan. 9 in Lincoln County Circuit Court for an early-resolution conference.
According to online court records, Mann entered a diversion program rather than face a DUII charge for a Sept. 5, 2021 arrest in which she reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of greater than .15 percent.
