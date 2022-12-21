A Toledo Police Department officer arrested a 31-year-old Siletz woman last week on suspicion of driving under the influence with two youths as her passengers.

At about 9 p.m. Dec. 14, a woman later identified as Samantha Johe Mann, was reportedly observed driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck erratically while traveling southbound on Yaquina Bay Road. During a traffic stop near Yaquina Bay Road’s intersection with Hidden Valley Road, the officer noted in a probable cause affidavit that “immediately upon contact, I observed Ms. Mann had watery bloodshot eyes, slurred speech,” and he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the pickup truck.

