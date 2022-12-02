aquatic-donation

Pictured (left to right) are: Keeley Naughton, aquatic center supervisor; Peggy O’Callaghan, President of friends of Newport Parks and Recreation; Jeff Bertuleit, member of the Friends of the Aquatic Park; and Michael Cavanaugh director of the Newport Parks and Recreation Department.

The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation, Inc. recently received more than $14,000 in funding from the Friends of the Aquatic Park. The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation’s mission is to help the Newport Parks and Rec Department sustain a healthy community. The group has been working closely with Michael Cavanaugh, Newport Parks and Rec director, and department staff. Recently a needs assessment was completed that gave the Friends group information to set goals for projects they could get involved with. Some areas that were identified by the assessment were:

• New UV light system for the aquatic center;

