Pictured (left to right) are: Keeley Naughton, aquatic center supervisor; Peggy O’Callaghan, President of friends of Newport Parks and Recreation; Jeff Bertuleit, member of the Friends of the Aquatic Park; and Michael Cavanaugh director of the Newport Parks and Recreation Department.
The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation, Inc. recently received more than $14,000 in funding from the Friends of the Aquatic Park. The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation’s mission is to help the Newport Parks and Rec Department sustain a healthy community. The group has been working closely with Michael Cavanaugh, Newport Parks and Rec director, and department staff. Recently a needs assessment was completed that gave the Friends group information to set goals for projects they could get involved with. Some areas that were identified by the assessment were:
• New UV light system for the aquatic center;
• Upgrade the Frank Wade pickleball/tennis courts;
• Maintenance and cleanup in the parks.
These funds received from the Friends of the Aquatic Park are slated to assist in the purchase of a UV light system. This donation represents a lot of work by a core group of volunteers and supporters that worked to form an aquatic district and a nonprofit group. Key players were Jeff Bertuleit, Claudia Webster, Katherine Pederson, Ernst Ray and George Mpitsos.
The purpose and goal of the Friends of the Aquatic Park was to build a state of the art public pool supported by a profitable aquatic park and business center. A feasibility study was conducted and an initial plan was produced. Several sites were analyzed for the proposed aquatic park with visibility and location to attract tourism and lodging a priority. Architect Glen Small created a design for the project, but this plan did not come to fruition. The group extended thanks to the numerous efforts of fundraising from grants, half marathons events, donation and thousands of hours from volunteers that helped develop the planned aquatic park. The funds raised will now be used to help the Newport Parks and Rec mission.
Overall, swimming pool sanitation has improved. Using ultraviolet light (UV) is a much healthier option for pool users. UV systems are installed as secondary sanitation systems, lowering chlorine usage, eliminating chloramines, and lowering operating costs. Swimming pools can be a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and other pathogens, and high bather loads in public pools can easily overwhelm the typical chlorine disinfection system.
The aquatic center actively seeks ways to reduce the environmental impact of the facility, which can be difficult with the amount of chemicals that are needed for swimming pool treatment. UV systems reduce the need for chlorine by up to 50 percent, which will help the city reduce its environmental impact.
There are several ways someone can assist financially with the UV project or other improvements. The Friends of the Newport Parks and Recreation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and can accept donations. You can designate your donation to be directed to a specific project as well. People can donate directly by mail: 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport OR 97365 or visit the park and recreation website at www.newportoregon.gov/dept/par.
The Friends of Newport Parks and Recreation is looking forward to bringing about good things for Newport’s parks and recreation community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.