An alleged domestic dispute involving a gun in June at a Lincoln City hotel led to the arrest last week of a 37-year-old Tigard man and his subsequent arraignment Friday on four criminal charges, including domestic violence strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon.

Mark Andrew Pottmeyer, who according to court records was apprehended by Lincoln City Police on Nov. 23 on his Lincoln County charges at Marion County Jail in Salem, made an initial appearance Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport. There, Pottmeyer was arraigned on three Class C felonies — unlawful use of a firearm, coercion constituting domestic violence, and domestic violence strangulation — and pointing a firearm at another, a misdemeanor.

