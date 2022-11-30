An alleged domestic dispute involving a gun in June at a Lincoln City hotel led to the arrest last week of a 37-year-old Tigard man and his subsequent arraignment Friday on four criminal charges, including domestic violence strangulation and unlawful use of a weapon.
Mark Andrew Pottmeyer, who according to court records was apprehended by Lincoln City Police on Nov. 23 on his Lincoln County charges at Marion County Jail in Salem, made an initial appearance Friday in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport. There, Pottmeyer was arraigned on three Class C felonies — unlawful use of a firearm, coercion constituting domestic violence, and domestic violence strangulation — and pointing a firearm at another, a misdemeanor.
During Friday’s arraignment hearing, Judge Amanda Benjamin set Pottmeyer’s bail at $50,000, assigned attorney Mitch Martin as Pottmeyer’s court-appointed counsel, ordered Pottmeyer to have no contact with his alleged victim and required him to wear a GPS monitor if he secures release from Lincoln County Jail in Newport by posting bond.
Pottmeyer, scheduled next to appear Friday, Dec. 2, in Lincoln County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing, has not yet entered a plea to the charges. As of Monday morning, he remained in custody of Lincoln County Jail, according to the detention facility’s online in-custody roster.
Pottmeyer’s alleged victim told police that between 3 and 4 a.m. June 5, while staying in a hotel at 2945 NW Highway 101 in Lincoln City, Pottmeyer, her then boyfriend, requested they engage in sex. She said that after she refused, Pottmeyer, accused of drinking heavily prior to the dispute, reportedly took the alleged victim’s cellphone, unplugged the hotel room phone and pulled a rifle out of a duffel bag.
According to the Lincoln City Police affidavit of probable cause, Pottmeyer briefly pointed the rifle at the woman and told her she was going to die on the same day as her grandmother, who died of cancer exactly four years previous. The LCPD report adds that Pottmeyer allegedly blocked the woman from leaving the room by placing both his hands around her throat, impeding her breathing, then threw the woman on the bed and placed his hand over her mouth to silence her.
Pottmeyer reportedly then told the woman to “shut up,” that “if she made a noise he would snap her neck” and that “if the cops come there’s going to be a problem.”
After Pottmeyer returned the woman’s cellphone, she called her mother in Salem and remained on the line with her until she could be picked up. The woman’s mother reported to police the alleged victim appeared to have been crying and was hoarse when retrieved from the hotel.
The court file does not include details of Pottmeyer’s arrest, which occurred more than five months following the reported incident, other than an indication within the probable cause affidavit that states he was arrested at Marion County Jail. A search of Marion County court records revealed he was arraigned on a misdemeanor harassment charge two days previous to his Lincoln County arraignment. The alleged victim in Pottmeyer’s case in Marion County is the same as the one in his Lincoln County criminal case.
