The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has given its OK for the release of sterile grass carp in Devils Lake in Lincoln City. Beginning this spring, Devils Lake Water Improvement District staff will begin restocking the lake with this fish to manage plant growth and vegetation.
The Devils Lake Water Improvement District announced last week that it received the green light from the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for a permit to release sterile grass carp into the lake. Starting this spring, DLWID staff will begin restocking the lake with this fish to manage plant growth and vegetation.
This is the latest effort in DLWID’s vegetation management to ensure a clean, healthy lake for all to enjoy. During the past year, a steady rise in weeds and vegetation raised concerns among lake residents and visitors. DLWID staff, this past winter, created a vegetation management plan and presented it to ODFW for approval. Staff also enlisted the help of State Rep. David Gomberg, who championed the plan to his colleagues in Salem. Through Gomberg’s efforts, the commission approved DLWID’s plan, moving the district one step closer to improving the health and wellbeing of Devils Lake.
Josh Brainerd, DLWID lake manager, said Gomberg’s assistance was crucial to getting the plan approved. “Gomberg has gone above and beyond for our district,” Brainerd said. “Along with helping us secure over $300,000 in funding last year, he has been an invaluable advocate of Devils Lake. On behalf of the district, we thank Gomberg for all his efforts in ensuring our lake is successful.”
Gomberg understands how important the health of the lake is to Lincoln City. “Our coastal lakes continue to face environmental challenges that make them practically unusable,” he said. “Rising water temperatures, algae growth and weeds are all factors that contribute to this issue. And in Lincoln City, the problem is especially acute on Devils Lake. Grass carp are a safe, effective and cost efficient way of managing these issues while also being environmentally friendly. Keeping Devils Lake healthy also ensures that visitors and residents can recreate and enjoy its waters for years to come.”
Grass carp are a species of fish that are commonly found in large rivers in China and Russia. These fish feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers and streams. A well-fed grass carp can grow up to 29 inches in length and weigh over 20 pounds in less than two years. The average lifespan of a grass carp is between 10 and 20 years old. For grass carp, feeding rates are determined by water temperatures. Their optimum feeding levels are typically found in water temperatures between 70 and 80-degrees, making spring and summer the best timeframes for stocking.
Grass carp were introduced into the United States in the early 1960s as a method of vegetation control. However, it was quickly discovered that grass carp reproduce at an alarming rate. In the 1980s, researchers and commercial producers began producing sterile grass carp by manipulating the number of chromosomes in their genes. Triploid sterile grass carp started being used as a safer means of vegetation control. Oregon law requires that any usage of sterile grass carp for vegetation control be verified and documented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.
