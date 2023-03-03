The Devils Lake Water Improvement District announced last week that it received the green light from the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for a permit to release sterile grass carp into the lake. Starting this spring, DLWID staff will begin restocking the lake with this fish to manage plant growth and vegetation. 

This is the latest effort in DLWID’s vegetation management to ensure a clean, healthy lake for all to enjoy. During the past year, a steady rise in weeds and vegetation raised concerns among lake residents and visitors. DLWID staff, this past winter, created a vegetation management plan and presented it to ODFW for approval. Staff also enlisted the help of State Rep. David Gomberg, who championed the plan to his colleagues in Salem. Through Gomberg’s efforts, the commission approved DLWID’s plan, moving the district one step closer to improving the health and wellbeing of Devils Lake. 

