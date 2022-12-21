TOLEDO — The air quality monitor known as SensOR, installed by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in April at the Toledo Police Department, measures fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5. It is not designed to measure levels of emissions and is not directly associated with the potential health risks related to the Georgia-Pacific mill.
According to inaccurate information published in the Dec. 9 edition, the installation of both the SensOR and the IQAir devices was unrelated to a Supplemental Environmental Project or fines received by the Georgia-Pacific mill earlier this year. Funding for the SensOR came from the Oregon Legislature. The Department of Environmental Quality has worked to expand the network of air quality monitors throughout the state in recent years.
The Department of Environmental Quality monitors Federal Clean Air pollutants including carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, lead, and fine particulate (PM 10 and PM 2.5). Other air pollutants are monitored but measured as part of air toxics or particulate speciation sampling.
The air quality monitor reports real time results through a communication structure known as the Air Quality Index. The Air Quality Index renders concentrations of pollutants measured at monitoring locations to a color-coded index designed to quickly communicate the current air quality status. The index tells the quality of the air at each monitor and potential health effects at given levels of air quality, said a DEQ representative.
The SensOR is not the only metric used to determine the levels of air pollutants. DEQ is assessing the level of air toxic pollutants in the air through stack testing at the Georgia-Pacific mill. Stack testing is measuring specific pollutants as they leave the factory through a vent, which is the most accurate method, said a representative from the Department. However, this assessment is still in the early stages while draft emissions are being reviewed.
Once results are complete, the risk assessment will be compared against “Risk Action Laws” established in Oregon state law. When the potentially harmful pollutants and processes are identified, there may be additional requirements that will be enacted such as reporting and recordkeeping. The requirements will be dependent on the assessed level of risk. The higher risk the more rigorous the requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.