TOLEDO — The air quality monitor known as SensOR, installed by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in April at the Toledo Police Department, measures fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5. It is not designed to measure levels of emissions and is not directly associated with the potential health risks related to the Georgia-Pacific mill.

According to inaccurate information published in the Dec. 9 edition, the installation of both the SensOR and the IQAir devices was unrelated to a Supplemental Environmental Project or fines received by the Georgia-Pacific mill earlier this year. Funding for the SensOR came from the Oregon Legislature. The Department of Environmental Quality has worked to expand the network of air quality monitors throughout the state in recent years.

