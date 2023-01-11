The man authorities say was captured on video surveillance breaking into a residence east of Rose Lodge was arraigned on a felony charge Jan. 3 related to the incident.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office last week sought the public’s help identifying a person caught on tape at about 6 a.m. Dec. 27 breaking into a house in the 6000 block of Salmon River Highway, then leaving after finding the residence empty.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court, the sheriff’s office received the initial report and footage from a Grand Ronde police officer, as the residence belonged to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. After the images were released, a Lincoln City police officer contacted the deputy working the case and said he believed the subject was Justin Caldwell, 38, of Newport.
The deputy wrote in his affidavit that he confirmed the identification with DMV and booking photos, other law enforcement and Caldwell’s sister.
When the deputy met Caldwell at a Lincoln City turnout Dec. 30, he allegedly admitted to entering the residence. Though he initially denied breaking the sliding glass door to obtain entry, he eventually admitted to striking it twice with a hammer, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and booked into Lincoln County Jail.
On Tuesday, Caldwell was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony, for destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, and first-degree trespassing.
