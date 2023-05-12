DB-denies-building-variance

This architect rendering shows the home proposed for construction at 130 NW Sunset St. in Depoe Bay by Manuel Castaneda. However, Castaneda hit a roadblock when his request for a building code variance was denied by both the planning commission and city council.

Members of the Depoe Bay City Council at their meeting on May 2 voted 3-2 to deny a homeowner’s appeal of a split decision by Depoe Bay’s Planning Commission, which effectively kills construction of his proposed new home.

At stake were building code variances required to site the family home planned for 130 NW Sunset St. Property owner Manuel Castaneda was hoping to build a three to four-bedroom home on that lot with space for the needs of his large, close-knit family, including the walkers and wheelchairs required by his elderly relatives. If approved, the completed house would have lined up with the 10-foot front yards of adjacent houses and would have nestled behind adjacent properties in an Area of Visual Concern (AVC) on the coastal shorelands side.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.