This architect rendering shows the home proposed for construction at 130 NW Sunset St. in Depoe Bay by Manuel Castaneda. However, Castaneda hit a roadblock when his request for a building code variance was denied by both the planning commission and city council.
Members of the Depoe Bay City Council at their meeting on May 2 voted 3-2 to deny a homeowner’s appeal of a split decision by Depoe Bay’s Planning Commission, which effectively kills construction of his proposed new home.
At stake were building code variances required to site the family home planned for 130 NW Sunset St. Property owner Manuel Castaneda was hoping to build a three to four-bedroom home on that lot with space for the needs of his large, close-knit family, including the walkers and wheelchairs required by his elderly relatives. If approved, the completed house would have lined up with the 10-foot front yards of adjacent houses and would have nestled behind adjacent properties in an Area of Visual Concern (AVC) on the coastal shorelands side.
But the Depoe Bay Planning Commission in a split vote declined Castaneda’s request to grant the code variances required to properly site the project. And the city council’s subsequent denial last week of an appeal to that planning commission decision means that Castaneda must appeal to Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), go back to the drawing board for a smaller house, or abandon home construction on Northwe4st Sunset Street altogether.
In a final order dated March 23, the members of the planning commission outlined their reasoning. On the seaview side, the commission found that the proposed house would encroach up to 13 feet in a 40-foot AVC, important to Coastal Shorelands Development. In the front, the home would encroach 10 feet into a 20-foot setback.
The commission wrote that it “believes that the visual prominence of the proposed residence, in terms of its positioning on the lot and the volume of the building envelope, does not warrant approval of the requested exception.” The commission said the project could be re-designed to fit within the 40-foot rear setback and to “further reduce its visual prominence” by reducing the building’s height.
In Depoe Bay city documents, written public comment against the project protested the home’s size and expressed concerns about erosion from neighbors. The planning commission’s final vote was a split decision, with two commissioners in favor of the variances and two commissioners opposed. The fifth planning commissioner, James Imbrie, recused himself from the vote because he and his business, GeoPacific Engineering, Inc., were geotechnical consultants for Castaneda’s proposed construction.
Castaneda’s appeal refuted the commission’s expressed concerns regarding size and site. His proposed 2,360-square-foot home is planned for the sole vacant lot on Northwest Sunset Street. It’s smaller than nearby properties, which range from a triplex townhouse of 2,575 square feet to a single family home of 2,715 square feet. The nearby Inn at Arch Rock, 70 NW Sunset St., dwarfs them all at 7,945 square feet. His appeal cited several similar variances granted to properties in the same general area, and he pointed out that none of the neighboring houses comply with the 20-foot front yard setback required by city codes. Additionally, Castaneda’s appeal states that strict adherence to the property’s 40-foot AVC setback has made his property un-buildable.
“Again,” he wrote, “none of neighborhood properties comply with the AVC setback. As a result of the commission’s denial, the Castanedas are left without the ability to use their property.”
Castaneda appeared at the May 2 city council meeting to express his personal concerns for his dream house. He and his wife, Rosa, bought the property 18 years ago, hoping to build there, but Castaneda claims that the vacant lot appeals to locals who fix cars there, dump trash there and otherwise treat it like a unofficial city park.
“We came to Depoe Bay with open arms,” Castaneda said to Depoe Bay City Council members, “and we were met with pitchforks and knives.”
