Fifty years ago, the citizens of Depoe Bay voted to incorporate, and Oregon’s smallest coastal seaport town became the state’s newest incorporated city.

According to a story in the Salem Capitol Journal from May 23, 1973, Depoe Bay residents voted by a tidal-wave 121-vote margin at the election. The story goes on to say 164 of the town’s approximately 300 registered voters favored incorporation. Fifty-three opposed it.

