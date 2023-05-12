Fifty years ago, the citizens of Depoe Bay voted to incorporate, and Oregon’s smallest coastal seaport town became the state’s newest incorporated city.
According to a story in the Salem Capitol Journal from May 23, 1973, Depoe Bay residents voted by a tidal-wave 121-vote margin at the election. The story goes on to say 164 of the town’s approximately 300 registered voters favored incorporation. Fifty-three opposed it.
The newly incorporated city, with a population of 460 and an assessed valuation of $8 million at that time, encompassed land from Boiler Bay State Park on the north to the Maling Estate on the south and included the six square acre Depoe Bay harbor.
Proponents emphasized the necessity of incorporating to give residents the opportunity to zone and control their town and harbor ecologically and architecturally to preserve Depoe Bay as a picturesque, nautical city by the sea.
To celebrate this historic event, city leaders and staff are coordinating a fun-filled afternoon of live entertainment, food and more, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. There will be an emcee at the event to encourage locals to share stories and photos. A video presentation will be played showing hundreds of historic photos. Several members of the DePoe family, where the town got its name, will be on hand to honor Chief Charlie DePoe.
The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Depoe Bay City Park at the end of Shell Avenue down by the boat launch.
