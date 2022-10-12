Drivers should expect delays this week in the vicinity of Southeast Moore Drive in Newport as a contractor finishes a resurfacing and sidewalk improvement project.
There will be roadway construction occurring along Southeast Moore Drive between Highway 20 and Southeast Bay Boulevard, as well on Southeast Second Street from Moore Drive to Harney Street.
The work will consist of grinding down existing asphalt and pavement overlay improvements. It began Oct. 10 and will continue Oct. 14. Night paving on Moore will take place starting 7 p.m. Oct. 12 (tonight) and continue until 7 a.m. the next morning.
Vehicular and pedestrian access to surrounding neighborhoods will remain open during construction, but the public should expect traffic delays. The city encourages using other routes during construction and exercising caution when traveling through work zones.
Newport City Council approved a contract in late July with local firm Road & Driveway to complete work originally put out for bid as separate projects — new overlay and repair to Southeast Moore; and ADA-compliant sidewalk improvements and the addition of a paved path from Second Street to Yaquina View Elementary School. The latter project received no bids on its own, so it was combined with the street work, garnering a single bid of $778,361.
Road & Driveway started the work in mid August. The project includes milling a 12-foot section of road from Bay Boulevard to the highway followed by a 2-inch overlay on the whole width of the street. Parts of the road severely damaged by water seepage will be removed and replaced, as will subsurface pipes. Road work will extend onto Second Street, with milling and overlay from Southeast Moore to the elementary school entrance.
Sidewalk improvements include construction of nine ADA ramps at Harney, Second and First streets, as well as View Drive; extension of the sidewalk from Moore to Yaquina View on the south side of Second Street; and construction of four driveway approaches.
The whole project area will get new striping, and for the first time, Moore Drive will have a bike lane on the uphill side. The downhill lane will get “sharrows,” arrows that indicate the lane is meant to be shared with bicycles, as there’s not enough room in the right-of-way for a second bike lane.
As of Sept. 6, there was still about 65 percent of the project to complete, according to a report to council from City Manager Spencer Nebel asking for an additional appropriation of $50,000 for “anticipated and unanticipated change orders,” which councilors approved.
