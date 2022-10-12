Roadwork_Moore

Drivers should expect delays this week in the vicinity of Southeast Moore Drive in Newport as a contractor finishes a resurfacing and sidewalk improvement project.

There will be roadway construction occurring along Southeast Moore Drive between Highway 20 and Southeast Bay Boulevard, as well on Southeast Second Street from Moore Drive to Harney Street.

