In email and in-person public comments, residents of the proposed Delake Heights Local Improvement District (LID) denounced the costs and questioned the benefits of the sanitary sewer project planned for their neighborhood at Monday’s meeting of the Lincoln City City Council. The city’s vision for the district includes upgrading the sewer lines from 4-inch to 8-inch diameter pipe, upgrading water connections, paving area roads and creating sidewalks, which would cost property owners upwards of $34,172.41 per sewer connection. Not one resident came forward in support of the project. In the face of citizen objections, city councilors directed city staff to investigate three ways to upgrade: improve sewer lines only; improve sewer lines and establish gravel roads where needed; improve sewer lines, improve water connections, and pave area roads to install sidewalks.

“The case for such improvements has simply not been made,” said Greg O’Keefe, addressing item No. 1 in a list of objections compiled by Delake Heights property owners. He said the city failed to provide information about the health of systems in the area, provided no documentation of requests for street improvements from area residents, and provided no evidence of streets within the LID failing to meet local needs. “The current roads and sewer/septic systems in place do not present any problems, and the proposed LID does not define one.”

