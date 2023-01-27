In email and in-person public comments, residents of the proposed Delake Heights Local Improvement District (LID) denounced the costs and questioned the benefits of the sanitary sewer project planned for their neighborhood at Monday’s meeting of the Lincoln City City Council. The city’s vision for the district includes upgrading the sewer lines from 4-inch to 8-inch diameter pipe, upgrading water connections, paving area roads and creating sidewalks, which would cost property owners upwards of $34,172.41 per sewer connection. Not one resident came forward in support of the project. In the face of citizen objections, city councilors directed city staff to investigate three ways to upgrade: improve sewer lines only; improve sewer lines and establish gravel roads where needed; improve sewer lines, improve water connections, and pave area roads to install sidewalks.
“The case for such improvements has simply not been made,” said Greg O’Keefe, addressing item No. 1 in a list of objections compiled by Delake Heights property owners. He said the city failed to provide information about the health of systems in the area, provided no documentation of requests for street improvements from area residents, and provided no evidence of streets within the LID failing to meet local needs. “The current roads and sewer/septic systems in place do not present any problems, and the proposed LID does not define one.”
Delake Heights residents Laura Edwards and Patrick Alexander presented cost-based objections to the project in their public comments. Edwards said the proposed costs were excessive and out of date, leaving residents baffled about how much they would actually have to pay. In written comments, Edwards compared the 58 property, $2 million Delake Heights project to the recent 57 property, $205,000 LID for Lake Drive. “The Lake Drive project ended up costing $366,000, a 78 percent increase over the estimate … The cost breakdown for the Lake Drive started at $3,500 per person and rose to $6,421. The proposed Delake Heights project starts at $34,000 per person. How high will it go?”
Alexander objected to the “grossly unfair and inequitable distribution of costs between various owners” of properties that were not identically equipped for sewer and water connections. “Some properties have paved streets; some have working sewer; some, improved gravel roads; some have no roads or infrastructure, yet the plan lumps all these properties together so each pays equally.”
Alexander noted that Southeast Oar Drive is a paved road, Southeast Port Drive is a gravel road, and Southeast Quay Place is a dirt road serving undeveloped lots. Thus, the area contains homes with functioning sewer systems and paved roads as well as an undeveloped area with nearly no infrastructure, in effect requiring current property owners to pay for infrastructure to benefit future property developers. “While an upfront cost of $45,000 might make sense when applied to an undeveloped property that has yet to incur the cost of septic installation, it is a far different prospect when applied to homeowners who have already invested in paved road and functioning septic when they bought their property.”
In remarks read to city councilors, James Covert described the economic impact of the LID. Because his property lot is large, Covert would be charged for two sewer connections or $70,000 to $80,000 for his share of the sanitary sewer upgrade; if he pays in installments, the costs to this retiree will likely be higher than $500 per month. Covert never plans to subdivide his property nor add to the 3,000-square-foot home he shared with his late wife. His septic system was recently inspected and found to be adequate as is the road to his home. “I object to being forced to pay for improvements I do not need,” he said.
Covert was not alone in his situation as a property-owning retiree within the LID, according to Laura Quillman’s public comments. “Many retirees and low-income owners reside within the LID and cannot afford substantial mandatory costs the proposed LID would thrust upon them,” she wrote. “The projected costs would come right from my home’s equity, adding no value. My home is not the biggest in the district, but I can assure you that I am not the only retired household that you are impacting with this lifelong imposed debt.”
Dennis Knudson offered public comment that challenged the very boundaries of the LID, noting that it “excludes multiple properties that should be included and includes properties that should be excluded.”
Steve Rova said the city should expand its vision for sewer improvements and ways to pay for them. “There are 18 un-sewered areas in Lincoln City. Delake Heights has the lowest sewer installation costs and the others could be twice as high,” he said, and he urged the city to seek public funding to reduce the burden on individual property owners in all of the districts requiring improved sewer infrastructure.
Pressed by city councilors, Public Works Director Stephanie Reid said the most pressing problem is a 4-inch sewer line — a temporary fix since 2007 — that needs to be upgraded to an 8-inch line with proper connections for each property. “That’s a minimum,” she said, “upgrade the sewer and see that people are properly connected.”
