Lincoln City City Council members were in unanimous agreement about which option to choose for the proposed Delake Heights Local Improvement District (LID): the “do nothing” option.

This closed for now the city’s $2 million proposal to bring new sewer connections and paved roads with curbs and sidewalks to the district. A second, more modest proposal for a $950,000 project to upgrade Delake Heights’ sewer services was not endorsed by city council members nor by the organized citizens presenting comments about the proposed LID.

