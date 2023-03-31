Lincoln City City Council members were in unanimous agreement about which option to choose for the proposed Delake Heights Local Improvement District (LID): the “do nothing” option.
This closed for now the city’s $2 million proposal to bring new sewer connections and paved roads with curbs and sidewalks to the district. A second, more modest proposal for a $950,000 project to upgrade Delake Heights’ sewer services was not endorsed by city council members nor by the organized citizens presenting comments about the proposed LID.
Delake Heights residents organized to present arguments against the LID, which arose from a city council work session in December. The number of lots in the area under “deferred agreements” had reached a tipping point, and the city could approve and adopt a Local Improvement District to overhaul sewer services in that zone and facilitate subdivision and new construction in the zone.
Over and above the arguments about the project’s burdens of increased expenses for property owners, Delake Heights residents questioned the need for the project at all. Lincoln City’s administrators were concerned that the LID area’s lots could not be subdivided, reducing the possibility of new construction in the area. However, recent code changes have restored the ability to build homes served by individual or joint septic systems, and residents of the proposed LID who presented comments during the hearing at Monday’s city council meeting expressed contentment with the services they already have. The agreed-upon solution to the controversy arose from Public Works Director Stephanie Reid herself. As tasked by the council at previous meetings, Reid presented a lesser version of the plan, a $950,000 sewer upgrade that would only cost those residents an estimated $35,000 each, with estimated monthly payments of $115. She also detailed different methods of calculating and sharing costs to address equity concerns, and she then presented a fourth option, which was not among the PowerPoint slides.
“My personal favorite: do nothing,” Reid said. “Maybe it’s not the right time. Maybe look at it again later. It’s always an option.”
At the end of discussion and deliberation, Lincoln City councilors agreed with her.
