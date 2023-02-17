David Hartrick lost his mobility after being diagnosed with ALS in 2017. A desire to remain as active as possible led to the acquisition of an all-terrain wheelchair and the creation of a nonprofit organization called David’s Chair.
Kirk Mickelsen, left, explains how an all-terrain wheelchair can give people back some of the mobility they have lost.
People who find themselves with mobility challenges, whether it’s due to something such as an accident or disease, may find it difficult if not impossible enjoy something as simple as a stroll on the beach. But there is a nonprofit organization called David’s Chair, is striving to give people at least some of their mobility back by providing them with the use of an all-terrain wheelchair that can navigate the coastal beaches and dunes, the hunting woods, snow-covered slopes and more.
Kirk Mickelsen, director of fundraising for David’s Chair, was in Newport last week, demonstrating the chair at the Nye Beach turnaround and talking with people about the organization’s vision and how it came to be.
David’s Chair was started by David Hartrick in southern Oregon, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease). An avid outdoorsman, he knew the year following his diagnosis would most likely be his last to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors, but he refused to be defined by ALS and vowed to still do the things he loved. How to do that while in a wheelchair was the challenge and the answer turned out to be a track chair, an all-terrain tank with a chair on top — literally. But the $20,000 price tag was way out of reach, and insurance wouldn’t pay for it. And there was another problem: what would happen to the chair when the day inevitably came that David couldn’t use it anymore?
But David had a vision: he wanted others to be able to use the chair, too. He reached out to a friend and now CEO of David’s Chair, Steve Furst. Together, they came up with an idea that would solve the problem of the cost of the chair, while also giving other mobility-impaired people a chance at independence. Along with the help of many other friends and supporters, they held a fundraiser and raised enough money to purchase the Action Trackchair, and on June 29, 2017 David’s Chair was born. David passed away on Jan. 11, 2018, just 11 months after his ALS diagnosis, but David’s Chair continues to give the gift of independence to people with ALS and other mobility challenges.
Mickelsen said the nonprofit got off to a bit of a slow start following David’s death. Having purchased several all-terrain wheelchairs, they did some events each year on the south coast to give people an opportunity to try one out. “About a year ago, Steve (Furst) sat a group of us down that supported David’s Chair and said, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do what David wanted us to do and let’s spread this thing and make this thing happen,’” Mickelsen said. “So July last year, we did our first excursion in Seaside. We put 53 people in chairs in three days over the Fourth of July — it was absolutely amazing. These guys came on board, and things just started to happen for us. We ended up with the American Legion Hall in Tigard saying, ‘We want a chair and a trailer. How do we make that happen?’”
And word reached Newport, where Charles Brown, a member of the Newport Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, contacted Mickelsen for information and then spoke with Parks & Rec Director Mike Cavanaugh about getting something going locally. That led to last week’s demonstration/information session at the Nye Beach turnaround, followed that day by a meeting between Mickelsen and various local officials.
“One of our visions moving forward was we’d like to have four or five places on the Oregon coast where we do thing called excursions — we bring seven or eight chairs to one location like here (Nye Beach) and we’re here for two days,” Mickelsen said. “Right now we’re going to do Seaside, Oceanside, Pacific City, Newport, then we’re going to go to Brookings — maybe Lincoln City. We’re going to do those excursions, but then with the idea that we’d also love to raise some money for chairs and trailers permanently at these locations.
“What makes us a little different than everybody else is we’re the only nonprofit that we know of that does this free of charge,” he added. “So we would take care of everything for the city. Once the money is raised within the city to purchase a chair and a trailer, it’s purchased through David’s Chair and then we run everything — the reservations, the liability, all of those things.”
Newport City Manager Spencer Nebel, one those meeting with Mickelsen last week, said the city has agreed to work with David’s Chair to bring an excursion to Newport.
“We haven’t set the date for that yet, but we’ve agreed to coordinate with them,” Nebel said. “We also had some initial discussions about getting a designated chair for Newport. They ask the city to raise the funds to acquire the chair, and they also ask that there’s an entity — it could be city, it could be a private entity — that will be responsible for dispatching the chair, and preferably in close proximity to where the chair can be used. So those are discussions that we’ll be having going forward.”
Regarding people’s use of a chair, “They can get it for a couple hours, they can get it for a half a day,” Mickelsen said. “During hunting season, we’ll send a trailer and a track chair away for a week, so it’s kind of what we have and what’s available. During the summertime here. we’d probably say you can have it for a day, or three or four hours. We figure out how to do that with the city.”
The whole idea is to help people to do things they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do. “What this allows you to do is go on the beach. You’re independent, you can walk with your spouse, you can do all those things, and you can’t get this thing stuck,” he said. “They also go in the snow, so we have people who might tow their kids up to the top of the sled hill. They’re really a great piece of equipment for people who have mobility problems.
“We service everybody,” concluded Mickelsen. “We never turn anybody down, from the great-grandmother who just needs help getting out to the beach and then who wants to walk with her grandkids and then needs help getting back, to people with ALS, Parkinson’s, paraplegics, quadriplegics — we’ve never said no, and we never will. If you want to use the chair and we’re here, you can have the chair.”
