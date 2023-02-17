People who find themselves with mobility challenges, whether it’s due to something such as an accident or disease, may find it difficult if not impossible enjoy something as simple as a stroll on the beach. But there is a nonprofit organization called David’s Chair, is striving to give people at least some of their mobility back by providing them with the use of an all-terrain wheelchair that can navigate the coastal beaches and dunes, the hunting woods, snow-covered slopes and more.

Kirk Mickelsen, director of fundraising for David’s Chair, was in Newport last week, demonstrating the chair at the Nye Beach turnaround and talking with people about the organization’s vision and how it came to be.

