Rep. David Gomberg easily won re-election last week, holding a more than 13-point lead with an undetermined, but small percentage left to count.

Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis and incumbent in the race for Oregon House of Representatives District 10, will enter his sixth term in January after defeating a challenge from Newport’s Celeste McEntee, a Republican and Newport entrepreneur well known locally for her family’s ownership of the famous Mo’s Seafood and Chowder.

