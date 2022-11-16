Rep. David Gomberg easily won re-election last week, holding a more than 13-point lead with an undetermined, but small percentage left to count.
Gomberg, a Democrat from Otis and incumbent in the race for Oregon House of Representatives District 10, will enter his sixth term in January after defeating a challenge from Newport’s Celeste McEntee, a Republican and Newport entrepreneur well known locally for her family’s ownership of the famous Mo’s Seafood and Chowder.
The race was contentious at times, with Gomberg supporters filing multiple complaints against the McEntee campaign for alleged finance violations, and McEntee accusing her opponent of misleading attacks. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission also issued McEntee a “letter of education,” a warning in lieu of a $1,550 fine, for failing to file a required disclosure of income and assets.
McEntee touted her connection to the community as a business owner, her support for law enforcement and the fishing and tourism industries, and promised to restore partisan balance in the legislature. Acknowledging her loss at the polls in a statement on her Facebook page Friday, she said the opportunity to run was a privilege.
“Moving forward, there is still so much work to do,” McEntee wrote, “I look forward to continuing to work to serve my community, help families and businesses in need, and make our community here in Oregon the best place on Earth.”
Gomberg’s campaign leaned especially on tens of millions of recent legislative appropriations for local projects to make the case for his re-election. In a newsletter before Election Day, he thanked supporters and donors for their backing during a “vicious election cycle, during which, he wrote, his campaign stuck to positive messaging.
“Our mail and digital media talked about what we have done and not about anyone else,” he wrote. “We talked about the challenges behind us and those looming ahead.”
Gomberg has committed to continue advocacy for funding of infrastructure projects such as Newport Big Creek dam replacement, affordable housing and programming to combat homelessness.
The Democrat won a commanding majority in Lincoln County, carrying more than a 20-point lead with 99 percent of votes counted. The race was much closer in parts of the 10 District located in Benton County, with Gomberg winning just 52 more votes than McEntee. McEntee carried the 10th in Lane County, earning more than a 13-point lead.
Vicious or not, the 10th District race was expensive. Gomberg reported spending $291,614 as of Nov. 9, while McEntee reported expenditures of $102,853. McEntee’s single largest contributor was the state house Republican Political Action Committee, while Gomberg’s single largest funder was the House Democrats’ FuturePAC.
While Lincoln County and its district neighbors stayed blue, the GOP did manage gains in the legislature, taking away Democrats’ supermajority in both houses. Republicans flipped at least one seat in the upper chamber, bringing Dems below the threshold of 18 out of 30 seats. And the GOP won at least two formerly Democratic seats in the lower chamber, giving them at most 35 seats, one less than needed for a supermajority out of 60 total.
