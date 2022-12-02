Before Newport can build a new dam to hold the city’s sole water supply at Big Creek Reservoir, it must do millions of dollars worth of study and exploration. City council approved spending one tenth of a $14 million allotment from the Oregon Legislature, most of which will likely be spent pre-construction, to test the ground at the proposed site as well as test for potential building material.
The city has planned to replace the two vulnerable earthen dams at Big Creek with a single concrete structure for a decade — once expected to cost upwards of $70 million, now estimated to reach $100 million by the time the dam is finished, an enormous sum for a city of 10,000 to raise through a property tax levy.
Steady work by city officials and their consultant, Dig Deep Research, to raise public awareness of the state of the existing dams, which are likely to fail even during a minor seismic event nearby, and dogged lobbying of state and federal officials has paid off the past two years, potentially securing 75 percent of the dam’s total price tag.
City Manager Spencer Nebel told councilors during their regular meeting Nov. 14 that $4 million of a grant from the Oregon Water Resources Department was currently available for reimbursement, and $10 million is expected to be available next year. The city is still waiting to see if the U.S. Senate will include $60 million for dam construction already approved by the House in its water development bill.
Council unanimously approved a motion to authorize a $1.47 million task order for HDR Engineering, the dam project engineer of record since 2013, to begin the first substantial work with those grant funds. City Attorney David Allen noted there might be some slight amendments to the task order before it was finalized because he’d asked to change some language.
HDR will work with subcontractors to conduct a geotechnical exploration, including borehole drilling, surveying and laboratory testing “to further the development of a site geologic model, fill in gaps to reduce contractual uncertainties and risks, and provide additional subsurface information to serve as the basis of the final design.”
According to HDR’s scope of work and attached price breakdown, about two-thirds of the work’s expense, $1,098,801, will go to drilling up to 14 boreholes 100 to 200 feet deep, at 45- and 60-degree angles and vertically, in an area just west and northwest of the upper dam.
Soil and rock samples from the boreholes will then be tested for attributes such as grain size, moisture density, and permeability. Among goals is to investigate the subsurface conditions in an ancient landslide that intersects with the proposed new dam outline. Three optional drillings might be conducted at a potential quarry to source building materials about 2.5 miles northwest of the dam.
That deep sample testing is critical to ensure resilience of a new dam, as the case of the current dams’ condition illustrates. Last year, the state dam safety engineer designated the earthen dams unsafe due to their potential to fail in an earthquake, first discovered when the city was conducting site exploration for the new water treatment plant in 2012, as well as more recent evidence of seepage into the spillway, a potential indicator of internal erosion.
The half-century-old dams were not constructed on solid rock or to seismic standards, and the soil beneath is expected to effectively liquefy in a magnitude 3.5 quake or stronger, causing the dam above to collapse then be blasted away by water crashing over. Evacuation would likely be impossible for the dozens of people whose houses lie below the dam, as the deluge would reach them in about 30 seconds, taking out the water treatment plant on its way before washing out Highway 101 to the west and leaving Newport without a reliable source of water for at least a year.
The city already constructed an access road for a drilling rig to reach the borehole sites, and drillers were expected to begin Monday, according to the city engineer’s report to council. In addition to collecting data and creating a final design, the city must also tackle the painstaking task of environmental permitting, which could add a year or more to the process.
