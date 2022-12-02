Dam-work-2

Before Newport can build a new dam to hold the city’s sole water supply at Big Creek Reservoir, it must do millions of dollars worth of study and exploration. City council approved spending one tenth of a $14 million allotment from the Oregon Legislature, most of which will likely be spent pre-construction, to test the ground at the proposed site as well as test for potential building material.

The city has planned to replace the two vulnerable earthen dams at Big Creek with a single concrete structure for a decade — once expected to cost upwards of $70 million, now estimated to reach $100 million by the time the dam is finished, an enormous sum for a city of 10,000 to raise through a property tax levy.

