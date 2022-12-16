Road & Driveway Co. of Newport has completed one road at the proposed location of a new dam at Big Creek that appears to climb straight up the scarred face of an old landslide, and was directed to build another at Monday’s city council meeting. The roads will allow drilling rigs to explore the underground geography of the $74 million dam. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
At the site of a $74 million dam project on Big Creek, a local company is carving roads so steep that few vehicles will ever use them.
The Newport City Council this week ordered Road & Driveway Co. to immediately move forward on construction of a temporary access road that will allow drilling rigs to explore the underground geography of a new dam. The structure will be located several hundred yards west of the current earthen barrier — deemed unreliable by engineers — that holds Newport’s water supply.
City Manager Spencer Nebel told city councilors the boring is needed to design the new dam. A state grant awarded last year in the amount of $14 million is paying for “various work related to the design and permitting” for the structure, he reported. City officials are confidant construction funds of $60 million will be “earmarked” as part of the 2023 federal budget.
Dam construction is expected to begin in three years, at the earliest, after engineers and city officials complete design work and a complex permitting process. Behind the scenes, State Rep. David Gomberg is preparing legislation that would streamline the project by allowing Newport to retain its water rights to Big Creek rather than starting anew.
For now, plans reveal a proposed access road that climbs at such a crazy angle that heavy drilling equipment may have to be winched upwards to reach the work site, reported City Engineer Aaron Colette. He encouraged councilors to approve the $31,000 bid.
“The key here is to get to where the drilling needs to happen,” said Colette, who added the steep terrain defied his department’s four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Road & Driveway already completed one construction road at the new dam site that appears to climb straight up the scarred face of an old landslide, though a company spokesman appeared undaunted by the challenge.
“We build roads, we don’t design ‘em,” shrugged the project manager of the challenging schematics drawn by another local firm, Civil West Engineering Services.
The road project should be completed before Christmas, according to the plan.
