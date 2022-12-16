At the site of a $74 million dam project on Big Creek, a local company is carving roads so steep that few vehicles will ever use them.

The Newport City Council this week ordered Road & Driveway Co. to immediately move forward on construction of a temporary access road that will allow drilling rigs to explore the underground geography of a new dam. The structure will be located several hundred yards west of the current earthen barrier — deemed unreliable by engineers — that holds Newport’s water supply.

