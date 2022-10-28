In anticipation of Lincoln City’s new welcome center at D River Recreation Area, Explore Lincoln City will be hosting two input sessions on the project: at 2 p.m. Nov. 1, and at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Both sessions will be held in the Lincoln City Culinary Center, located on the fourth floor of city hall. Business representatives and citizens are welcome.
D River Recreation Area is currently the fifth-most popular Oregon Parks & Recreation site, hosting 1.385 million guests each year. The property comprises a parking lot, beach access and restrooms. It is the most visited place in Lincoln City.
“D River is really Lincoln City’s front porch, and upgrading the wayside is long overdue,” State Rep. David Gomberg said. “With this new investment, we can offer in-person visitor support and transform the dank and dark restrooms into a place families will feel safe taking their kids. The planned upgrades will transform the D River Wayside into the most valuable tourism asset in Lincoln City.”
State Sen. Dick Anderson said, “As former mayor of Lincoln City, I have realized the untapped potential these improvements would benefit our visitors. I am pleased to be part of the team that has brought these resources to this much needed project.”
Gomberg and Anderson were instrumental in procuring a $2.5 million grant for the renovation of D River Wayside and the construction of a welcome center.
Input is requested on the following aspects of the project: the features and nature of improvement of the welcome center, the ability to provide information and education to guests, landscaping, improved parking, and improved beach access. Additional funding needed for the D River Wayside project will be provided through transient room tax funds.
