In anticipation of Lincoln City’s new welcome center at D River Recreation Area, Explore Lincoln City will be hosting two input sessions on the project: at 2 p.m. Nov. 1, and at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Both sessions will be held in the Lincoln City Culinary Center, located on the fourth floor of city hall. Business representatives and citizens are welcome.

D River Recreation Area is currently the fifth-most popular Oregon Parks & Recreation site, hosting 1.385 million guests each year. The property comprises a parking lot, beach access and restrooms. It is the most visited place in Lincoln City.

