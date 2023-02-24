cultural-plaza-groundbreaking-main-entry

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lincoln City Cultural Plaza will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, and construction begins next month. This artist rendering depicts the Cultural Plaza’s main entrance.

Lincoln City Cultural Center friends, supporters, donors and community members are invited to the official groundbreaking for the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza this Saturday, Feb. 25. The ceremony begins at 10 am, rain or shine, on the west lawn of the cultural center, 540 NE Highway 101. A reception inside the center will follow.

It’s a big day for the Cultural Plaza, nearly five years in the making. The center’s board of directors and the Plaza Campaign Leadership Committee encourage all to attend and enjoy this celebration of art, culture and partnership. Plaza construction is scheduled to begin in March.

