Lincoln City Cultural Center friends, supporters, donors and community members are invited to the official groundbreaking for the Lincoln City Cultural Plaza this Saturday, Feb. 25. The ceremony begins at 10 am, rain or shine, on the west lawn of the cultural center, 540 NE Highway 101. A reception inside the center will follow.
It’s a big day for the Cultural Plaza, nearly five years in the making. The center’s board of directors and the Plaza Campaign Leadership Committee encourage all to attend and enjoy this celebration of art, culture and partnership. Plaza construction is scheduled to begin in March.
“This is going to be a special moment — the launch of a beautiful new resource for Lincoln City and our nonprofit cultural center,” said Dorcas Holzapfel, board president. “It’s happening because our whole community pulled together, the city of Lincoln City supported us and our legislators championed the cause. Donors, foundations and fundraisers are making this dream a reality.”
Mayor Susan Wahlke, State Rep. Dave Gomberg and State Sen. Dick Anderson will turn the ceremonial sod, along with board members and project managers from the city of Lincoln City, Civil West Engineering Services and Shapiro Didway Landscape Architects. It will also be Lincoln City’s introduction to the Plaza’s General Contractor, Cascade Civil Corp., of Redmond.
This project will transform the outdoor space around the historic Delake School building, home to the Lincoln City Cultural Center since 2007. By the end of 2023, the 2.6 acres around the brick schoolhouse will be transformed into a pedestrian friendly outdoor space, filled with dedicated installments of public art, gathering spaces with seating, and sponsored spaces for education and performance, connected by a driveable, meandering pathway. The plaza site plan, which was formed with community input in 2018 and 2019, offers a redesigned parking area and traffic flow, along with islands, lighting and other upgrades required by city code.
Although the property belongs to the city of Lincoln City, this $3 million development is a project of the nonprofit cultural center. The center has partnered with the Lincoln City Percent for Art fund, which provided the plaza’s first art installation: Pete Beeman’s “Poppy” on the southwest corner. The cultural center is also working with the Rotary Club (to provide outsized outdoor musical instruments in the northwest corner) and the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City (leading the charge for a playful children’s outdoor arts classroom on the east side).
