Ethel Hernandez returned as a Whale Watch Week volunteer three years after the popular program was suspended because of the COVID pandemic. The bi-lingual whale enthusiast usually spends two days on site, working three-hour shifts. (Photo by Rick Beasley)
Gerry Green (pictured in the foreground), from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, volunteered during Whale Watch Week, to help visitors spot migrating gray whales from the viewpoint platform at the Yaquina Head Lighthouse in north Newport. (Photos by Steve Card)
Undeterred by stormy holiday weather that blew over a truck, snapped trees and severed power service, crowds from all over traveled to Lincoln County for Oregon Whale Watch Week, which ended Sunday.
“Nothing will stop them,” remarked Park Ranger Peter McBride in Depoe Bay as he made an inspection sweep Friday of volunteer-staffed viewing sites open for the first time since 2019, when pandemic rules shut them down. “They enjoy it too much.”
While a dozen people craned futilely into pea soup from the Depoe Bay seawall, Whale Watch volunteer Ethel Hernandez fed them morsels of hope — in English and Spanish.
“About 19,000 gray whales swim past Oregon this time of year,” cited Hernandez, from Portland, who had just finished her first shift as a volunteer when the program was suspended. “During this time of year, about 30 whales an hour go by Depoe Bay on their southbound migration.”
Hopeful whale watchers at Yaquina Head in north Newport also faced some challenging conditions. Wind was gusting around 45 mph and rain was falling on Thursday, but volunteer Kathy Green reported they had 106 visitors that day. The wind had calmed by Friday and there was little rain, but the fog moved in, making it difficult to spot the migrating whales.
Many volunteers turn out year after year to help people spot whales up and down the coast, but for Green, a college professor, and her husband Gerry, a wildlife biologist, this was their first year. The couple lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, “but we love the Oregon coast,” Kathy said. “This (whale watch volunteering) was our Christmas gift to each other.”
Joining the Greens at Yaquina Head was Kate Kelly, of Newport, who said Friday was her first day ever as a whale watch volunteer.
Carrie Newell, owner of Whale Research Eco-Excursions in Depoe Bay, called whalewatching a “multi-million-dollar industry” that employs hundreds of people at the Oregon coast, especially in Lincoln County. The state-operated Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay registered more than 500 people in the opening hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Newell said the annual migration dates are March, when whales go north to Alaska from calving grounds in Baja, Mexico, and December, for the southward return.
