Working boats of the Newport crab fishery are tied-up to the dock this week, awaiting a new start date following three delays. A coalition of crab fishers called for a season kickoff of no later than Sunday, Jan. 15. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Working boats of the Newport crab fishery are tied-up to the dock this week, awaiting a new start date following three delays. A coalition of crab fishers called for a season kickoff of no later than Sunday, Jan. 15. (Photos by Rick Beasley)
Small-vessel crabbers demand that state regulators commence Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishery, condemning the thrice-delayed season as a scheme by big operators to depress dock prices and control the $90 million market.
A Jan. 3 letter by the “consortium” of crab fishers addressed to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife blasted the “deeply misguided and extraordinarily harmful” decision by the agency last month to postpone the opening until at least Sunday, Jan. 15, due to concerns over meat quality and presence of domoic acid in some of Oregon’s 12 crab-fishing zones.
In their letter, however, fishermen argued that test results from over half the Oregon coast exceeded industry standards as early as last November, including crab zones between the California border and Cascade Head. They argued for a “partial opener” allowed under an agreement between Washington, Oregon and California designed to prevent coast-wide crabbing chaos. Under ideal conditions, the commercial crab season usually opens Dec. 1.
“Yet rather than open approximately 180 miles of contiguous Oregon coastline, the department refused to utilize the Tri-State Protocol’s reforms and instead has imposed three consecutive delays (to date), causing severe hardship to small fishers throughout the state,” wrote the crabbers.
The missive, signed by two dozen small-boat owners based in Newport, Garibaldi and Port Orford, described an “echo chamber” of special interests, including major processors and large-vessel operators they say dominate the Oregon Dungeness Crab Advisory Committee, which makes opening-day recommendations to ODFW.
“This group has strong incentives to prioritize a fast, high-volume harvest and reaps an enormous benefit from reduced competition that results from a delayed start,” the letter charged, explaining how prices plummet 50-75 percent following the primary holiday markets.
Claiming ODFW’s “repeated refusal” to implement a partial opener caused “severe harm” across multiple fronts, the letter cited damages to Oregon consumers, heightened risks of whale entanglements and the “economic inequity” placed on small-vessel fishers that operate boats 58 feet in length or less.
Worse, the “disastrous” delay will throw small boats and their crews into the life-threatening maw of “brutal storms” more common in January and February.
“The large vessels that are disproportionately represented on the advisory commission will be mostly unaffected by this change for the simple reason that a 75 to 100-foot boat is capable of managing very high seas in relative safety,” the fishermen asserted. “Small fishers, on the other hand, will face a daunting choice: stay home while the large boats rapidly consume nearly all of the available biomass, or attempt to salvage what little economic opportunity is left regardless of the risks.”
Newport fisherman Perry Bordeaux, one of the letter’s authors, said support for the fishers’ position runs deeper than the 26 boat owners who signed the 10-page letter to Caren Braby, manager of ODFW’s marine resources program.
“I expect that as momentum builds in favor of clearer rules regarding the season opener, more and more small to mid-sized crabbers will step up and join our push for more equitable, transparent and principled decision-making at the state level,” Bordeaux said, claiming processors — free from the competition of a fresh harvest — have pushed wholesale frozen crab prices from a prior season to as high as $12 per pound. “The bottom line is that delays this season have been a disaster.”
The Dungeness crab advisory board is expected to meet again this week to affirm the Jan. 15 opening date or press for another delay, a decision that likely has major ramifications for Oregon crabbers and the communities that rely on their income. A spokesman for ODFW told the News-Times that under current guidelines the season could be delayed again, until Feb. 1.
According to ODFW figures, Newport led seven Oregon ports with 5.6 million pounds of Dungeness crab worth $30 million landed from Dec. 2021 to Feb. 2022. Overall, Oregon crabbers caught 17.2 million pounds of crab last season, worth $5.33 per pound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.