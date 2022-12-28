Commercial crabbing boats will remain in port for a little longer following a statement issued Dec. 22 by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife saying the season opener is delayed once again, until at least Jan. 15. (News-Times file photo)
The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season opener is delayed yet again. The season is now set to remain closed until at least Jan. 15.
In a statement released Dec. 22 by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, round three of pre-season testing shows crabs still remain too low in meat yield on the southern and northern coasts. Also, elevated domoic acid is still being detected in some crab viscera (guts).
ODFW tests crabs out of Oregon’s six major crabbing ports in partnership with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, Oregon Department of Agriculture and the commercial Dungeness crab industry. Additional crab meat yield and biotoxin testing will occur in the coming weeks, and results will help determine which parts of Oregon could open Jan. 15 or be further delayed.
The earliest the commercial crab season could open was open Dec. 1, but it’s not unusual for the season to be delayed because of crab quality. According to ODFW, “Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season can be delayed so consumers get a high-quality product and crabs are not wasted. Providing a quality product to consumers is a high priority for the fishing industry and ODFW.”
There have also been delays in previous years resulting from a price dispute between the crab boats and the processing plants.
