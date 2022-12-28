crab-season-delayed-again

Commercial crabbing boats will remain in port for a little longer following a statement issued Dec. 22 by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife saying the season opener is delayed once again, until at least Jan. 15. (News-Times file photo)

The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season opener is delayed yet again. The season is now set to remain closed until at least Jan. 15.

In a statement released Dec. 22 by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, round three of pre-season testing shows crabs still remain too low in meat yield on the southern and northern coasts. Also, elevated domoic acid is still being detected in some crab viscera (guts).

