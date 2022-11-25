A Lincoln County judge will hear remaining arguments over what evidence can be presented to jurors if the second-degree murder case against a Siletz man goes to trial.

After 36-year-old Richard Allen Mann was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds outside of his Honda Civic on Government Hill Road in Siletz in February 2021, investigators questioned Gavin Epperson over the course of 10 days beginning Feb. 22, with him allegedly admitting his culpability multiple times. He was arrested March 2 with Donovan Carey-Bennett, who authorities previously announced was wanted for questioning in connection with the killing.

