A Lincoln County judge will hear remaining arguments over what evidence can be presented to jurors if the second-degree murder case against a Siletz man goes to trial.
After 36-year-old Richard Allen Mann was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds outside of his Honda Civic on Government Hill Road in Siletz in February 2021, investigators questioned Gavin Epperson over the course of 10 days beginning Feb. 22, with him allegedly admitting his culpability multiple times. He was arrested March 2 with Donovan Carey-Bennett, who authorities previously announced was wanted for questioning in connection with the killing.
Carey-Bennett pleaded no contest last week to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in Mann’s death. Epperson, whose case was severed from Carey-Bennett’s, pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in September 2023, with final arguments over suppression of evidence and other motions set for Dec. 14.
The prosecution alleges in the charging document that Cary-Bennett brutally beat Mann before Epperson shot him to death following a “road-rage” incident. Carey-Bennett allegedly told Epperson to lead Mann to the scene of the shooting to confront him, then urged a later return to ensure Mann was dead. An 18-year-old and minor were also in Epperson’s vehicle.
A grand jury indicted Epperson on eight counts, including second-degree murder, assault, first-degree theft and tampering with a witness.
Epperson’s lawyers asked Judge Sheryl Bachart to exclude their client’s alleged statements during those pre-arrest encounters, contending that though Epperson was never formally taken into custody, the circumstances were custodial nonetheless, including handcuffing and questioning inside the police station.
An April motion to suppress from attorneys Jane Claus and Patrick Sweeney argues any of those statements made to law enforcement is admissible because Epperson did not provide a valid waiver of his rights to counsel.
The defense motion and response from the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office provide the same basic timeline of events between Feb. 22 and March 2, though the defense attorneys note they do not acknowledge it as a full or accurate accounting, and they contend that on all occasions prior to the arrest March 2, “law enforcement questioned Defendant under circumstances recognized as custodial without the benefit of counsel or a valid waiver of his constitutional rights to counsel and to remain silent.”
The prosecution response differs on some points of fact and offers more details of each interaction, which it says were informal, non-custodial interviews until after Epperson allegedly assisted law enforcement with a “re-enactment” of Mann’s shooting.
Investigators first questioned Epperson after they encountered him when looking for his vehicle, which had been identified as involved in Mann’s death. He was told to stop and turn around and was searched for weapons, then interrogated about his vehicle and whereabouts the night Mann was killed.
The next day, police served a search warrant at his home and impounded his vehicle. According to the prosecution’s filing, detectives first knocked on the door and asked if Carey-Bennett was there, and then asked Epperson to come to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, to which he replied “OK.” He was told he was not under arrest but was handcuffed for transport to the station and advised of his rights per the Miranda warning.
Epperson was reminded of his rights at the sheriff’s office, when the prosecution says investigators served the warrant, and he allegedly told them they would find what they were looking for, “except for the guns.”
Epperson allegedly admitted responsibility for the killing and said he acted in self-defense, a claim he repeated on his Facebook page.
Questioned about the missing guns, Epperson allegedly said there was his gun, an empty magazine, a gun belonging to Mann and a half-empty magazine, and they were in someone else’s possession. He told investigators he was not sure if he could get Carey-Bennett to come in, but he believed he could get the guns back. Detectives made arrangements to follow him to retrieve the firearms from a gas station, according to the prosecution’s motion, and he was not detained.
The next day, Epperson allegedly walked into a Corvallis 7-11 and announced to staff that he was wanted for murder. He was asked to leave and directed to the police station, and store staff called Corvallis Police, who encountered Epperson nearby. He allegedly discussed with police his involvement in a homicide in Siletz, telling them he acted in self-defense and did not know why he had not yet been arrested.
Corvallis police handcuffed Epperson and contacted the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which advised it wanted Epperson released.
On March 1, Epperson came in to the sheriff’s office and took a polygraph test, met the next day with detectives for the re-enactment, then sat for another interview and signed a Miranda acknowledgement. Only then was he lodged in Lincoln County Jail, charged in Mann’s death.
The defense has also moved to exclude physical evidence obtained from those statements it deems inadmissible, including the firearms, and argues that search warrants were “vague, obscure, overbroad, subjective and failed to state with sufficient particularity what law enforcement should be searching and seizing.”
Defense attorneys more recently filed a motion to exclude videos posted to social media the prosecution intends to offer as “other acts” evidence, objecting on the grounds that the social media evidence would be unduly prejudicial.
Both parties have until March 1 to file pre-trial motions, and the case is scheduled for a trial readiness hearing Aug. 3, 2023. Trial is set to begin a month later with jury selection Sept. 6.
