A man and woman were arrested last week after allegedly burglarizing a Logsden-area property at least twice in the same day and generally making themselves at home there.
The tenant of the relatively remote home on Sam’s Creek Road, about halfway between Highway 20 and Logsden Road, told investigating deputies when they arrived she was last there at about 9:15 p.m. the night before and found the property broken into.
According to charging documents filed Dec. 1 in Lincoln County Circuit Court, the tenant said she found the front gate of the property, the doors to the house and the garage door open. The lights were on, the heater was running, items were missing from the home and trailers previously parked outside were gone, according to the affidavit.
She said she turned off the lights and heater and closed the gate and door before she left and went to a friend’s house down the road. At about 2:30 a.m., the two decided to return to check the home.
According to the affidavit, the gate was again open, and a black sedan with one of her trailers attached was parked outside the home. Inside they found the lights on and Zavala Grewell, TKage, seated on the couch. She said Daniel Alverez, 35, was looking through her things.
The tenant called 911, and she her companion, both armed, confronted the pair and told them to stay where they were. Alverez stayed put, with the tenant’s companion watching him from the front porch, but the affidavit says Grewell began pacing around and attempting to leave through the back door. The tenant reportedly walked around back and placed a garbage can in the doorway to block Grewell’s path, and at one point fired a round into the ground to keep Grewell inside.
(0) comments
