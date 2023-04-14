The first election in Lincoln County overseen by someone other than Dana Jenkins in more than 30 years takes place next month, and registered voters from throughout the county should expect to see ballots for the May 16 special election in their mailboxes soon.
After 32 years as Lincoln County Clerk, Jenkins chose not to seek re-election in November. He’s now succeeded in the county clerk’s position by Amy A. Southwell, Jenkins’ former chief deputy. Southwell is no stranger to the clerk’s office, having started there in September 2013. She said she’s looking forward to the experience of running her first election, but she’s hardly taking this one on by herself
“I’ve always had my hands in (elections) a little bit, but at least for this election, I’m not fully on my own,” Southwell told News-Times staff Wednesday morning. “Dana is still helping me and easing me into it. We’re working really closely on this together because in the past, I’ve had my hands in elections a little bit, but not nearly like this time. There’s lots to learn.”
She added that an odd-year special election is a great way to get her feet wet as generally, special elections are smaller than November general elections. However, it didn’t take long for the first election under Southwell’s watch to provide a couple of relatively unique challenges.
Only two measures appear on the May ballot — one asking voters in the Seal Rock Rural Fire Protection District to continue a local option tax of $0.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years beginning in 2024, and another to establish a local option tax of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value in the Southeast Nelson Wayside Drive Special Road District. That came after a ballot measure for the May 16 election submitted to Southwell’s office to fund construction of a trades education center at Oregon Coast Community College was pulled from ballot consideration last month.
“One of the key elements that drove us to bring this proposal to the voters this year has changed,” said Dave Price, OCCC’s vice president of engagement. “Since the summer of 2022, when we began discussing this May’s bond measure proposal, we’ve discussed the $8.14 million in matching funds from the state of Oregon. Recently, it became clear those funds have been reallocated, and previously authorized projects for three community colleges, including Oregon Coast, were not carried forward as expected in the Department of Administrative Service’s budget request.”
OCCC plans to resubmit the bond measure to voters during the May 2024 election.
Also unique to this election, Kitty Bushman, a candidate for North Lincoln Health District director Position 4, died after ballots were already printed. In a news release Monday, Southwell explained how election of the position will move forward.
“There are two other candidates running for Position 4, and if one of them receives the most votes they will be elected to the position,” Southwell’s release reads. “If Kitty Bushman receives the most votes, the position will be declared vacant.”
Ballots for U.S. military members and registered overseas voters were sent out March 31 by Southwell’s office, and out-of-state voter ballots are scheduled for mailing Monday, April 17. The deadline to register to vote in the May 16 election is Tuesday, April 25, and in-state ballots are scheduled for mailing the following day.
If there’s one thing Southwell wants Lincoln County residents to know, it’s that she plans to further Jenkins’ mission to provide Lincoln County with safe, secure elections held to the highest standards of integrity.
“I want people to know just how excited I am for the future of elections in the county, and that election integrity is more than just important, it’s a top priority, Southwell said.
