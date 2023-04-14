May-16-election_April-14

The first election in Lincoln County overseen by someone other than Dana Jenkins in more than 30 years takes place next month, and registered voters from throughout the county should expect to see ballots for the May 16 special election in their mailboxes soon.

After 32 years as Lincoln County Clerk, Jenkins chose not to seek re-election in November. He’s now succeeded in the county clerk’s position by Amy A. Southwell, Jenkins’ former chief deputy. Southwell is no stranger to the clerk’s office, having started there in September 2013. She said she’s looking forward to the experience of running her first election, but she’s hardly taking this one on by herself

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.