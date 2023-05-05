In an effort to make information about the activities of county government more accessible and transparent to area residents, Lincoln County is unveiling a new website this week that officials hope will provide a more user-friendly environment.
The website address remains the same — co.lincoln.or.us — but people accessing the site will see a number of upgrades.
“One of the things we really want to emphasize is it’s better access,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Casey Miller, who has taken a lead role on the website changes. “It’s just going to display better. It meets ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) modern requirements, and we’re learning about that, too. How to put better text in for more accessibility.”
The new website will be more user friendly for people who are accessing it via a cellphone rather than a computer. People will also be able to sign up for notification lists, so if a particular topic of interest in is scheduled for an upcoming meeting of the county commissioners, they will be sent notification ahead of time.
Kenneth Lipp, the new public information officer for the county commission, said the ADA compliant features will make the website usable for most anyone. “If someone is visually impaired and they’re browsing through the site, if they hover over text, it will read it to them out loud,” he said. This feature is not a part of the website itself, but rather it will now be available to anyone who has the required software installed on their computer or phone.
Even the colors selected for webpages needed to be taken into consideration. Miller said, “I didn’t realize some of the depth to the accessible stuff. We started out with certain colors and they said, ‘Nope.’” The colors are also an accessibility factor because users who are colorblind can’t distinguish between certain shades. “I think it explains in some ways why websites are all kind of starting to look the same,” Miller said. “The standardization is for a purpose.”
Lipp said the website is also going to have a lot more interactive features, forms and calendars. For those forms, he said, “You can create any kind of questionnaire with multiple choice selections or short or long answers on pretty much on any topic, and people can fill that out and they can attach a document to it. You can pay your taxes through the website.” He said for him, the biggest difference is that it’s simply easier access to whatever it is the user is trying to find on the site.
For people who want to watch a recorded county commission meeting online after it has already taken place, they will be able to click on an agenda item, and then the website will take them directly to the place in the video where that particular topic is being discussed.
Miller said from his perspective, users of the old website have simply been overwhelmed with the amount of information they had to navigate through to find what they were looking for. “I did a quick review of some other jurisdictions because we had this concept of helping them to get to where they need to go with just three clicks,” he said. “I’m starting to see that … best practice is starting to strip away redundant language. I think that will help our seniors especially.”
Lipp said there have been somewhere between 150 and 200 people involved with the new website in some fashion. “In a lot of ways, it’s one of the biggest efforts the county has ever engaged in,” he said. “Something that (County Administrator) Tim (Johnson) told me that I think is really interesting about it is that the department heads are responsible for making sure that individual settings for the website got done. It also required them to work together across departments in a way that they hadn’t before.”
Because the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Health and Human Services are separate offices within the county structure, they have their own web addresses but are still accessible through the main county website. And the same webserver — called CivicPlus — hosts all of the sites. According to its website, CivicPlus “delivers technology solutions that enable local governments to optimize the experience they deliver when interacting with residents. Over 12,000 customers use our solutions, as do over 340 million community members in the U.S. and Canada. We deliver the industry’s first and only Civic Experience Platform. It enables entities to drive more revenue, operate more efficiently, and generate positive recognition for the many services they provide every day.” For more information, visit civicplus.com
Miller compared the new website to a hot rod — a very powerful piece of equipment. It has great deal of potential, he said, but unleashing that full potential will take some time. “I would just say be patient with us as we roll out advanced features, which will allow the community to tune into what they want. I think the main goal is that services should be easily found, easy to understand, with more accessibility and hopefully carry us into the future.”
