The Housing Authority of Lincoln County is one of the entities involved in the new Lincoln County Homeless Response Advisory Board, which includes representation from all of the cities, the county, and other service providers. (Photo by Steve Card)
Most would agree that homelessness has reached the crisis stage in many places around the country. In Oregon, it’s not a problem limited to just the metro areas — rural areas such as Lincoln County are seeing huge increases in the number of homeless individuals. And in recent months, entities throughout Lincoln County have come together to create a regional response to this problem.
A press release issued last week by the Housing Authority of Lincoln County talked about that effort. It was kicked off last year when the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4123 to establish locally led, regional housing coordination through eight pilot projects across the state. Lincoln County was one of these eight approved projects and was awarded $1 million in state funding to coordinate an effort anchored by city-county partnerships and to strengthen their communities’ homeless response.
The Lincoln County Homeless Response Advisory Board is being created through a formal agreement including Lincoln County, the cities of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Waldport and Yachats, and the Community Services Consortium. The municipalities are operating under a Declaration of Cooperation and now, each of the entities is finalizing an intergovernmental agreement. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz also participated in the process and will continue forward as an ex-officio member.
When Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall become aware of this state funding opportunity last year, she helped kick-start the effort the submit a grant application.
“When this opportunity came up, I said, ‘Oh, this is too good to miss out on,’ so I convened a small group. I’ve got to give credit also to Amanda Cherryholmes in Lincoln City with Coastal Support Services. She’s the one who actually wrote this proposal.
“I am really pleased with the enthusiastic participation by every city,” added Hall. “We’ve got them all at the table and they’re actively engaged, we’re working together, and I think that’s going to be a big, big help.”
The Housing Authority of Lincoln County is handling the nuts and bolts of the new advisory board, coordinating meetings and making sure all of the entities are kept up to date. Karen Rockwell, executive director of the Housing Authority, said, “The most exciting thing about this activity is that it is all hands on deck.”
Rockwell said it can be painful wading through the planning process for something like this, particularly because it involves so many different government entities. The natural response is to want the problem fixed right now. “We’re seeing the immediate crisis, and we’re wanting things to happen so much faster,” she said, “but we also understand that if we could have fixed the situation locally, we would have already done it. So something has to be different, something has to change, and one of those changes in our area, which I really applaud the group for, is that it is being taken very seriously by all of the municipalities.”
Lincoln County Administrator Tim Johnson came on board with the county about a year ago, and a short time later, he found himself in the middle of this multi-jurisdictional effort in the fight against homelessness.
“Things happened really quickly after this $1 million grant came to the county to address this issue.” Johnson said. “It immediately constituted the requirement of the grant to develop a partnership with the jurisdictions, the county, the tribe and so on and so forth; to perform work for development of a five-year strategic plan and the standing up of an advisory board.”
Simultaneous to these organizations coming together, the county put out a request for proposals to create the Office of Homelessness, and it received a good response from a number of consulting firms. It ended up hiring a firm called Morant McLeod and are working with a consultant by the name of Ernest Stephens. Rockwell said she is excited about this selection because “that firm is helping us to bring in diversity, equity and inclusion into the conversation in a much more heightened way.”
Johnson also commented favorably on the way so many diverse groups are working together. “It’s very refreshing to see. In trying to get all of these communities engaged I’m really impressed by Lincoln County, how quickly they’ve come to it, and they’ve stayed the course. They’re working together, they’re pursuing efforts, (and) feel very comfortable with their consultants. They’ve got work groups going on that are addressing issues associated with the scope of work as set forth by the state of Oregon to address these issues and look at how to sustain — financially and through resources — the services necessary to support the reduction of homelessness in Lincoln County.”
The Lincoln County Homeless Response Advisory Board meets from 1 to 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month, with meetings held in different locations so people throughout the county can participate. Johnson said there are also subcommittees working on various issues. “There’s four of them, plus a fifth group of ‘lived experience’ people of homelessness. We’re trying to understand the nature by which they have become homeless, the services that they need, the type and quality and quantity of support. This group is specifically for those folks who are homeless to provide input, and they are.”
Johnson added that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the problem of homelessness because it can be the result of a number of different situations. “You could be just simply down on your luck economically for a period of time. Then you also, unfortunately, may have mental health issues that you’re addressing that have constituted your homelessness. You may also have issues associated with drug use of some sort. There may be a host of different things, and the response has to be addressed accordingly.”
A website launched to serve as the central point of information for the community and Lincoln County Homeless Response Advisory Board can be found at www.lchab.org
“I’m already seeing some really cool initiatives start rising to the surface,” Rockwell said, “but it’s only made possible because we’re thinking together.”
