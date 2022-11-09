The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a $466,000 bid to renovate the Department of Health and Human Services clinic on Nye Street in Newport.
During their regular meeting Nov. 2, the county commissioners approved the bid from Creative Contracting Incorporated, of Boring, as well as a plan to pay the balance in excess of the $250,000 in federal relief funds already allocated for the project. Commissioners rejected an Oct. 26 request from department director Jayne Romero for an additional $108,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Renovations to the Nye Street facility are needed to move the department’s Newport primary care clinic from its current location in the 1010 Building on Highway 101. Renovations will include nine exams rooms and offices to support clinic operations. Two other firms bid on the project — DSL Builders, which said it could complete the renovations for $505,000; and Richards Remodeling, which bid $649,600.
RSS Architecture, the Woodburn firm designing the renovations, also handled the bidding process. It recommended accepting Creative Contracting’s bid, writing, “While the bid sum is, in our opinion, high, we do not believe re-bidding will provide any significant savings.”
Contractors, subcontractors and suppliers are all very busy, the firm advised, significantly impacting the cost of construction, a state expected to continue through 2023.
Under the funding plan approved by commissioners, $250,000 of the project will be paid for from ARPA funds, and the remaining $216,000 will come from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Capital Fund, which has a balance of approximately $1.5 million. The money will be made available to the primary care division in the form of an interest-free, interfund loan, paid back at a rate of $43,000 annually for the next five years.
Commissioners balked at the idea of dedicating another $100,000 from the county’s one-time COVID relief coffer. County Administrator Tim Johnson said the county currently has about $2.9 million remaining unallocated of the total of $9.2 million it received through ARPA.
Romero’s Nov. 2 report to commissioners says moving forward with awarding the bid is time-critical, as the lease on the 1010 Building is up in February 2023. Creative Contracting’s bid said it could complete work within 120 days of receiving written confirmation to proceed.
