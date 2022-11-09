Nye-Street-clinic

Lincoln County Health and Human Services’ Nye Street Annex is due for renovations allowing the facility to serve as the Newport primary care clinic. (Photo by Kenneth Lipp)

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a $466,000 bid to renovate the Department of Health and Human Services clinic on Nye Street in Newport.

During their regular meeting Nov. 2, the county commissioners approved the bid from Creative Contracting Incorporated, of Boring, as well as a plan to pay the balance in excess of the $250,000 in federal relief funds already allocated for the project. Commissioners rejected an Oct. 26 request from department director Jayne Romero for an additional $108,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

