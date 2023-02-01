The number of short-term rentals (STRs) in parts of Lincoln County outside of any established city limits will be reduced by well over half under a new order discussed Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. However, current STRs will still be allowed to operate, and reductions would be accomplished through attrition, with no new licenses issued until the number falls below the cap.

The county commissioners previously adopted Ordinance 523 to establish conditions for the operation of STRs and to implement a licensing program to ensure compliance with those standards. That ordinance requires establishing seven geographical boundaries in the unincorporated areas of the county and creates a cap for the number of STRs within each of these regions. At its meeting last week, the commission finalized those boundaries and determined the caps for each area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.