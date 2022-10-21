Lincoln County is seeking to fill two vacancies on its planning commission. Both of these are north coast vacancies (north of Cape Foulweather). Regular members serve four-year terms, typically meet twice per month, and usually spend an additional one to three hours per month studying materials often in preparation for meetings.
The planning commission plays a key role in the administration of land use planning within the unincorporated areas of the county. The primary duties are to conduct public hearings and help make decisions on local land use applications and permits. The commission also reviews and makes recommendations on amendments to the comprehensive plan and land use regulations.
Onno Husing, county director of planning and development, said, “Being on the Lincoln County Planning Commission is a great way to serve Lincoln County. The issues that come before the planning commission have a big impact on people and on our environment.” He added, “I urge people to contact us (541-265-4192) if they are interested. We’ll walk them through how the process works and field questions.”
County residents interested in serving on the planning commission may download an application on the county’s website (www.co.lincoln.or.us/boc/page/committee-and-board-application) or pick up an application in the Board of Commissioners Office in Room #110 in the Lincoln County Courthouse, Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.