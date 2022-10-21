Lincoln County is seeking to fill two vacancies on its planning commission. Both of these are north coast vacancies (north of Cape Foulweather). Regular members serve four-year terms, typically meet twice per month, and usually spend an additional one to three hours per month studying materials often in preparation for meetings.

The planning commission plays a key role in the administration of land use planning within the unincorporated areas of the county. The primary duties are to conduct public hearings and help make decisions on local land use applications and permits.  The commission also reviews and makes recommendations on amendments to the comprehensive plan and land use regulations.  

