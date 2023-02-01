The 2022 statewide high school graduation rates were released last week by the Oregon Department of Education, and Lincoln County School District saw continued growth across all student groups.

Graduation rates for the district were 86 percent, beating the state average of 83.1 percent. Notably, 90 percent of LCSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) students graduated and 95 percent of CTE concentrators and completers (students who completed all CTE program courses) graduated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.