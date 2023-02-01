The 2022 statewide high school graduation rates were released last week by the Oregon Department of Education, and Lincoln County School District saw continued growth across all student groups.
Graduation rates for the district were 86 percent, beating the state average of 83.1 percent. Notably, 90 percent of LCSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) students graduated and 95 percent of CTE concentrators and completers (students who completed all CTE program courses) graduated.
LCSD director of secondary education and superintendent candidate Majalise Tolan said expanding CTE programming during the past five years has paid off for the district. “Our concentrators and completers exceeded the state average, which is one of the major reasons for expanding and enhancing CTE programs,” Tolan said. “CTE completers have the highest graduation rate for any group nationally.”
ODE data showed continued growth in district Native American student graduation rates with 80 percent. “This significant growth is due to our continued consultation with the Confederate Tribes of the Siletz Indians,” Tolan explained. “An intentional Indian education program is something we will continue to focus on.”
Taft 7-12 had a 92 percent graduation rate in 2022. “In my 15 years here, I have never seen a graduation rate that high from Taft,” Tolan said. “Kudos to the work of Principal Nick Lupo and his entire staff for continuing to find ways to connect with students and prepare them for post-secondary education.”
These positive graduation rates represent growth during a time that required more perseverance and resiliency on the part of students, families and staff than ever before, explained Tolan. “It’s an indicator of our teacher’s dedication throughout the COVID pandemic. They stayed on the course and supported our students. It’s a credit to the entire system, from administrators to elementary, middle and high school teachers who work hard and focus on the students. It is wonderful to have a system filled with people who are incredibly dedicated to students and learning.”
LCSD has a strong K-12 alignment, which is an indicator of learning in Lincoln County. “This year, we also saw an over 95 percent ninth grade on-track rate at all of our high schools — one of the strongest predictors for graduation rates,” Tolan said. “Schools have been taking the learning from working with AVID, Center for Educational Leadership, and Center for High School Success and expanding it across all grades.”
For the past five years, the LCSD has been working as an entire school community to analyze data at a group level and find targeted interventions that work for students who need extra support, while also expanding dual credit, advanced courses, and career and technical education offerings. Tolan said the district will continue to support teachers and best instructional practices for all learners.
“It is always important to remember that graduation is like a half-marathon,” said Tolan. “Thirteen years of education in a system prepares students for their future and everyone along the way plays a key role.”
