Earlier this year, Lincoln County Emergency Management received $10,000 from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contributions Fund to increase local capacity during emergencies. This funding purchased 16 medical cots and one isolation containment tent, supplies that have greatly increased local preparedness to establish a medical fragile shelter during an evacuation.
In addition to providing additional equipment needed for a successful medical fragile shelter, these funds also provided several opportunities for Lincoln County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers to practice and train with the equipment. During an evacuation, Lincoln County MRC establishes a medical fragile shelter as needed and as seen during the 2020 wildfires. With additional opportunities to train setting up a medical fragile shelter, local volunteers are even more prepared which makes our communities more resilient.
Though the benefits for Lincoln County communities are clear, the entire state of Oregon may benefit from this increased capacity made possible by the funding of the Siletz Tribe. During the 2022 wildfire season, some MRC members and local equipment were put on “standby” to possibly deploy to other Oregon communities. This is standard practice when communities may need additional support. This means the equipment and training that local MRC members have may also benefit communities throughout the state during emergencies.
“These funds have increased local capacity by providing additional equipment and training for our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. This is so important when vulnerable Lincoln County community members are evacuated or displaced during a disaster,” said Emergency Manager Jenny Demaris.
