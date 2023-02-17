The Lincoln County Fair Board will soon be getting some new faces following action taken by the county commissioners.
On Feb. 8, a discussion took place as to the reasons for this change, and three new fair board members were recommended. The commissioners took formal action to appoint the new members during this Wednesday’s meeting.
Lincoln County Commissioner Clair Hall has been serving on the three-member fair board for a number of years, along with Jim Buisman and Frank Geltner.
Hall provided some background on this issue during the Feb. 8 meeting.
“For a long time, we have been working on a path toward a modern, functional Lincoln County Commons, the home of the Lincoln County Fair,” Hall said. “I think it was in 2007 we stood up the Blue Ribbon Committee, a citizen committee chaired by Frank Geltner, that focused on several things. It sought out public input throughout the county and was supportive of continuation of the county fair, for a modern, multi-purpose facility to host that event and other activities.”
Hall admitted there have been a number of detours along this path over the years. “Things have gotten delayed, due to various circumstances, but we were always working toward the day where we could move forward with some confidence and a good vision for the future.”
In 2009, the fair board resigned as a group. To fill the gap that left, an interim board consisting of Hall, Buisman and Geltner was created. “My colleagues at the time promised me it would be a one-year appointment,” Hall said. “Well, things happen sometimes when you’re making other plans, but I’m really excited we are now at the stage where we are ready to move past the caretaker fair board model and start bringing new faces in — well, some of them have actually been part of the fair for quite a while.”
The order voted on by county commissioners replaces the existing three interim board members with three new board members. Under state law, a county fair board can consist of anywhere from three to seven members. Although more than three people applied, the decision was made to keep the number at three. Those recommended for the appointment were Daniel Helfrich, Colleen Robert and Todd Butterfield. In addition, Todd Williver, the former fair manager, was recommended for appointment as a non-voting, ex-officio member.
Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson was involved in the interview process along with Heather Tower, who is with OSU Extension and the current fair manager. “While we had more than three people apply, we really thought that Daniel and Colleen and Todd would make a really good working fair board,” Jacobson said, adding that these three bring a lot of experience to the positions.
The applications from these candidates state:
• Daniel Helfrich, of Lincoln City, was a member of Devils Lake Fire and then North Lincoln Fire for many years. He is also a member of the local U.S. Marine Corps League and the American Legion out of Lincoln City. He is currently working on a national program to bring a veterans community center to every town or county and is also current chair for Lincoln County United Way Community Impact.
“I have been part of the fair and rodeo for many years now,” Helfrich wrote in his application. “I bring the opening ceremonies and military to the fair. I help coordinate and raise around three to four thousand dollars per year for the fair, (and) I have ideas that would both make the fair and rodeo more money, as well bring more use to the Lincoln County Commons. I bring 25 years of leadership experience and many years of board experience with me.”
• Colleen Robert, of Otis, has been involved with the Lincoln County Fair as an open class superintendent and in fair management. In the past she worked with fairs in Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties.
“I have been actively involved in the Lincoln County Fair since its reboot with Todd Williver,” Robert said. “I am a fourth generation Lincoln County resident who grew up on these fairgrounds, and I want to see the fair to continue the grow and thrive.”
• Todd Butterfield, of Newport, has been involved with the county fair through horse, dog and rabbit 4-H programs. He was also vice-president of the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo for three years, and he has been a volunteer firefighter since 1981.
“I am asking for this position to help keep kids interested in crafts, animal 4-H, community involvement and growth,” Butterfield said.
The three new fair board members will have staggered starts to their positions, with one each beginning March 1, April 1 and May 1, in order to have some crossover with the previous board members. The plan originally called for all of these terms to expire Dec. 31, 2025, but Hall suggested staggering those so, again, there would be some carryover from one board to the next. The other commissioners agreed, and it was decided to have the terms expire at the end of 2024, 2025 and 2026.
