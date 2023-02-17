county-commission-fair-board

The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo is alive and well, and the county commissioners appointed a new three-member fair board to oversee the annual event. (News-Times file photo)

The Lincoln County Fair Board will soon be getting some new faces following action taken by the county commissioners.

On Feb. 8, a discussion took place as to the reasons for this change, and three new fair board members were recommended. The commissioners took formal action to appoint the new members during this Wednesday’s meeting.

