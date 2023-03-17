For many years, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners conducted public meetings on a weekly basis, holding session each Wednesday morning in the commission meeting room on the first floor of the Lincoln County Courthouse.
But as of this month, that schedule is changed. Instead of taking place weekly, public meetings are now being held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month — same time (10 a.m.), same place as in the past.
According to a staff report issued by County Administrator Tim Johnson, the commissioners felt this new meeting schedule would be a benefit “for the efficiency of the organization, optimizing staff time, while continuing to support citizen input.”
The second and fourth weeks of each month will now provide opportunities for things such as commission workshops, which in fact was the case on Wednesday, March 6, when this new schedule took effect. On that day, the commissioners held a budget software workshop, followed by a special meeting to consider a resolution declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Lincoln County.
As has been the case in the past, people are able to attend any public meeting of the county commission in person, or they can watch it live online. It is also recorded and can be viewed at a later date.
People can access those online meetings on the county website: www.co.lincoln.or.us. The website also allows easy access for anyone wanting to provide written testimony regarding any issue coming before the county commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.