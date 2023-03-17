For many years, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners conducted public meetings on a weekly basis, holding session each Wednesday morning in the commission meeting room on the first floor of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

But as of this month, that schedule is changed. Instead of taking place weekly, public meetings are now being held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month — same time (10 a.m.), same place as in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.