After the city of Newport implements metered and permitted parking in tourist zones during the next two years, the next move to ease stationary congestion could be a trolley between Nye Beach, the Bayfront and City Center.
During Newport City Council’s work session Nov. 21, Community Development Director Derrick Tokos said there was previously a trolley that carried passengers from “hotel row” in the area of Elizabeth Street to the city’s retail-tourism districts.
A new route was part of discussions during development of Newport’s Parking Management Plan beginning in 2018, at which time Lincoln County Transit was also working on its system development plan, and the transit district had its consultant conduct a study on implementation, Tokos said.
Such a loop would provide a link between the city’s inventory of large parking areas, such as across from city hall, and shops, restaurants and attractions on Bay Boulevard and near the Nye Beach turnaround, where parking space is at a premium. For much of the year, both districts are often “functionally full” with near 85 percent occupancy of street and off-street spaces.
The proposed route would have up to 18 stops in four 15-minute segments, with city hall serving as the loop hub, running as far north as 12th Street and as far east as Southeast Moore Drive. The firm estimated staffing and a vehicle would cost about $200,000 annually, in 2018 dollars. Tokos said there was also some discussion about a vanpooling program along the same route, with different hours to cater to shift workers and other routine commuters.
The city included a trolley in its final 2019 parking management plan, which the Parking Advisory Committee is in the midst of implementing. On Nov. 14, the committee published a request for proposals for a company to execute the first phase — metered (using a smart phone application) and permitted parking on the Bayfront. Once that program is in place, the committee will turn its eye toward permitting, but not metering, in Nye Beach.
The city expects to more than pay for those parking programs with fees, and that revenue could help fund the trolley route, Tokos said.
“Realistically, on something like this, we’d be looking at implementation probably around calendar year 2025, because we need to get those first two pieces in place,” Tokos said.
Councilor CM Hall asked if it would be possible to explore operating the trolley only during tourist season May to October, as it plans to do with the Bayfront metering program.
The difficulty in that case, Tokos said, was re-assigning staff during off-season to prevent having to re-hire driver positions every year.
Councilor Ryan Parker said he did not know what to think about the proposal without knowing the city’s real contribution or the capacity of the system. Tokos said those figures would come with the development of the plan, and that it would likely require both parking revenue and some room tax proceeds to fund.
Hall noted that she didn’t believe all 18 stops proposed by the consultant were necessary, which help reduce travel time and increase reliability/frequency of completed circuits.
