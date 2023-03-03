Lincoln City Public Works Director Stephanie Reid set in motion improvement projects at the Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.
HBH Consulting Engineers was awarded the $220,000 contract to update Lincoln City’s Wastewater Master Plan. The Newberg-based group of civil engineers will review existing facilities and plan system improvements to meet the terms of National Pollutant Disposal Elimination System (NPDES) required by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality to retain the city’s June 2020 permit issued. Engineers with HBH already wrote plans to fix the issues in a study submitted to the city in October of 2021.
“HBH has been our go-to engineering firm — I call them small but mighty,” said Reid, explaining that previous work by the firm explored problems with infiltration and inflow to be addressed as the city’s wastewater system is updated. Reid said HBH’s previous documentation set the stage for grants to pay for the work, which must meet DEQs to requirements for “ocean outfall” and a sludge-dryer. The city also wants HBH to refine the system’s hydraulic model, and to evaluate the system’s pump stations. Reports will evaluate present conditions and current system components and will generate solutions and alternative models. The final report will identify necessary capital improvements and estimate costs to achieve results. The city previously budgeted $300,000 for the master plan update.
Presently, Lincoln City’s DEQ permit requires reducing water temperatures and reducing levels of copper and zinc, reductions that the current system cannot achieve. “”Cooling water is very expensive … it’s much more economically viable to just take our flow out to the ocean,” Reid said.
DEQ standards also require upgrades at the Holmes Pump Station, upgrading the existing wet-well and installing new pumps and controls. Bateson Enterprises won the competitive bid and will undertake the $803,256 project. The work also includes installing 964 feet of liner into existing 8-inch sanitary sewer line to prevent infiltration, which will be funded from the city’s $1.3 million Sewer Capital – Pump Station Construction budget.
The third project will continue to widen sidewalks from Highway 101, improving the path from Northeast Port Avenue to Spring Lake. It’s part of the Northeast 14th Street Sidewalk Project started in 2021, adding 634 feet of sidewalk and 13 new parking spaces along Northeast 14th north of Spring Lake. K & E Excavating won the bid in the amount of $522,632.
