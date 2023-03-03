Lincoln City Public Works Director Stephanie Reid set in motion improvement projects at the Lincoln City Council meeting on Monday.

HBH Consulting Engineers was awarded the $220,000 contract to update Lincoln City’s Wastewater Master Plan. The Newberg-based group of civil engineers will review existing facilities and plan system improvements to meet the terms of National Pollutant Disposal Elimination System (NPDES) required by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality to retain the city’s June 2020 permit issued. Engineers with HBH already wrote plans to fix the issues in a study submitted to the city in October of 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.