Rep-Val-Hoyle-visits-county

John Moody, left, manager of Pacific Seafood on the Newport Bayfront, gives a tour this week to U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, who serves Oregon’s 4th congressional district.

Newly elected Congresswoman Val Hoyle, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, spent a couple of days in Lincoln County this past week.

Hoyle, sworn into office last month, visited the News-Times’ office in Newport Monday afternoon. Also while in Newport, she visited the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 932 training facility, met with apprentices from the electrical training program, and she toured the Pacific Seafood processing plant on the Bayfront. She also planned to attend a roundtable with Oregon commercial fishing representatives.

