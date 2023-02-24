Newly elected Congresswoman Val Hoyle, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, spent a couple of days in Lincoln County this past week.
Hoyle, sworn into office last month, visited the News-Times’ office in Newport Monday afternoon. Also while in Newport, she visited the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 932 training facility, met with apprentices from the electrical training program, and she toured the Pacific Seafood processing plant on the Bayfront. She also planned to attend a roundtable with Oregon commercial fishing representatives.
It wasn’t Hoyle’s first visit to Lincoln County. In fact, after announcing her candidacy, her first campaign stop was in Lincoln City “because this is a new part of the 4th Congressional District, and I wanted to make sure that people in Lincoln County knew that my intention is to represent the whole district. I want to make sure that people in Lincoln County know that we’re here for them.”
Hoyle took over the seat previously occupied by Peter DeFasio, who became Lincoln County’s U.S. representative after redistricting changed the boundaries, and DeFasio took over part of area previously served by Rep. Kurt Schrader.
Hoyle said the congressional redistricting made sense in a lot of ways.
“It’s all of Lincoln County through Curry County … it’s basically 250 miles of the coast.” This made into a coastal district, which makes a lot of sense, Hoyle said, “because the issues of the coast, whether it’s ocean health, whether it’s housing or jobs … they’re very similar. I think in redistricting this was thought of to make it a coastal district. So I joined the Oceans Caucus, I’m on the Natural Resources Committee and also Transportation Infrastructure — investing in transportation infrastructure, roads, bridges is very important for Lincoln County.”
Housing is high up on her list. “We talk about people who are houseless, but we also lack middle-income housing. When I talk to employers, the biggest barrier that they have in recruiting is that there isn’t housing available for their workforce. So we have to figure that out and work with each local community on solutions that work for them.”
Hoyle is no newcomer to public office. The Springfield-area resident served as a member of the Oregon House of Representatives (14th district) from 2009 to 2017 and was majority leader for a portion of that time. She most recently served as Oregon’s labor commissioner.
When asked about serving on the federal versus state level, Hoyle said, “It’s totally different. I’m still finding my way around, still working to meet people. I think in the (Oregon) legislature, because there’s only 60 house members and 30 senators, you could very easily get to know everyone. Whereas in Congress, it’s 435 (representatives) and 100 senators. And the house and senate rarely intermingle. You basically meet people on your committees and the Democrats sit on one side, Republicans sit on the other.”
But Hoyle said she has been intentional about getting to know others she serves with. “One of the things I did in the excruciatingly long time it took to elect a speaker — four-and-a-half days — was I spent my time getting to know people, and that is time you don’t normally get. I just visited with lots of different legislators in both parties. We actually got to talk and build some relationships. And we did that during orientation because it’s bipartisan, and we’re all together.”
Hoyle believes the two parties can work together. “We can work in a bipartisan way (but) I’ve made it very clear, I’m a Democrat, and I’m a Democrat for a reason. I want to stand up for jobs, I want to stand up for working families, I want to protect reproductive rights and I want to fight for this district. And really what this district needs is housing and jobs and making sure that we address the climate crisis as the crisis that it is. I can find people to work with on those things. Eighty-five percent of this district is forestland, so timber issues are really key, as well as ocean issues.”
Hoyle said her congressional district includes people from across the political spectrum, “and my job is to make sure I’m fighting for everyone and meeting them where they are. The only way to do that is to actually travel the district and talk to people.”
She also said she will be responsive to her constituents. “We want to make sure people know that they can reach out to our office. If they have a problem with the federal government, we can help them navigate sometimes really difficult bureaucratic processes.” She said she can help people with things like tracking a misdirected benefits payment; helping to fill out a federal government form; applying for Social Security, veteran, education, and other federal benefits; explaining federal government activities or decisions; applying to a military service academy; and immigrating to the U.S. or applying for citizenship.
“We’re also hiring a regional field representative in Lincoln County,” she said. “This will be someone who will be based in Lincoln County so when people have questions and people reach out, they’ll have someone who can help them from our office. Federal government is hard to access sometimes, and people don’t know who to do to. We want people to reach out to us. That’s our job, and we intend to do it well.”
