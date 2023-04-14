The Lincoln Community Health Center Primary Care, which has been operating at 1010 SW Coast Highway in Newport, is moving to a new location next week. On Monday, April 17, services that have been offered at the “1010 Building” will be available at the county health center at 36 SW Nye St., next door to the Newport Post Office and across the street from the Lincoln County Courthouse. County health officials said the newly renovated location is more spacious, and includes a larger waiting area and more exam rooms.
In November of last year, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a $466,000 bid to renovate the facility for the health center. Under the funding plan approved by commissioners, $250,000 came from American Rescue Plan Act funds — issued by the federal government during the COVID pandemic — and the remaining $216,000 came from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Capital Fund.
The new Nye Street location will provide primary care services to the public. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. With this move, the Behavioral Health Child & Family program is moving its reception area downstairs to the far south end of 51 SW Lee St.
Genoa Pharmacy also opened in the Health & Human Services Building on 51 SW Lee St. This pharmacy provides services to patients of Lincoln Community Health Center and Lincoln County Health and Human Services only. Access to the pharmacy is through the middle entrance to the Lee Street Building or down the elevator at the new clinic on Nye St.
The Lincoln Community Health Center is a community-based, patient-directed organization providing a full array of quality health care services to Lincoln County community members of all ages. For more information, call 541-265-4947.
