The Lincoln Community Health Center Primary Care is moving this week to 36 SW Nye St. in Newport and will begin offering services at that location on Monday, April 17. (News-Times file photo)

The Lincoln Community Health Center Primary Care, which has been operating at 1010 SW Coast Highway in Newport, is moving to a new location next week. On Monday, April 17, services that have been offered at the “1010 Building” will be available at the county health center at 36 SW Nye St., next door to the Newport Post Office and across the street from the Lincoln County Courthouse. County health officials said the newly renovated location is more spacious, and includes a larger waiting area and more exam rooms.

In November of last year, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a $466,000 bid to renovate the facility for the health center. Under the funding plan approved by commissioners, $250,000 came from American Rescue Plan Act funds — issued by the federal government during the COVID pandemic — and the remaining $216,000 came from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Capital Fund.

