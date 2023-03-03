Oregon Coast Community College is seeking support for a bond measure to fund improved facilities and expanded options in trades education for Lincoln County.

Depoe Bay residents Andres Oroz, vice president of student affairs, and Dan Lara, vice president of academic affairs, represented OCCC at the Depoe Bay City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting to appeal for support for a $32 million bond measure that will fund The Center for Trades Education at Newport, as well as pay for upgrades to existing college facilities at Waldport and Lincoln City, and acquire land for the future. In the May election, voters will decide whether to approve the 20-year bond, replacing an existing 20-year bond that expires in 2023. Successful passage means that the college will secure an additional $8 million in matching funds from the state of Oregon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.