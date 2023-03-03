Oregon Coast Community College is seeking support for a bond measure to fund improved facilities and expanded options in trades education for Lincoln County.
Depoe Bay residents Andres Oroz, vice president of student affairs, and Dan Lara, vice president of academic affairs, represented OCCC at the Depoe Bay City Council’s Feb. 7 meeting to appeal for support for a $32 million bond measure that will fund The Center for Trades Education at Newport, as well as pay for upgrades to existing college facilities at Waldport and Lincoln City, and acquire land for the future. In the May election, voters will decide whether to approve the 20-year bond, replacing an existing 20-year bond that expires in 2023. Successful passage means that the college will secure an additional $8 million in matching funds from the state of Oregon.
Money from the bond measure will build The Center for Trades Education on existing land at the Central County Campus in Newport, expanding training options for skilled trades throughout Lincoln County. The bond measure will also pay for expanding, adapting and modernizing existing college classrooms and facilities at Waldport and Lincoln City in response to local demand, and for land acquisition for future programs in education, applied health, applied aquatic sciences and welding.
OCCC will also “enhance facilities and acquire equipment contributing to community emergency response infrastructure and we’re going to improve existing facilities by increasing their lifespan and efficiency,” Lara said, explaining that the 20-year bond measure “would increase the taxes paid by five cents per thousand dollars of assessed value.”
The college wants to expand the existing welding program — now at two locations — to Newport’s central campus and add training for “career adjacent trades to support Lincoln County’s growth and construction, like heavy equipment operation, diesel mechanics; mechatronics.” The college wants to build adaptable facilities to respond to local demand for skilled trades people in a flexible way.
