Oregon Coast Community College is proposing a new building — tentatively named the Center for Trades Education — to serve Lincoln County students, employers and industry. For quite some time, OCCC officials have been appearing at meetings around the county in an effort to raise awareness of the plans, but this week, those plans took an abrupt detour.

A ballot measure to fund construction was set to appear on the ballot in this May’s special election in Lincoln County. But on Thursday, March 16, OCCC officials issued a press release stating that the bond measure request has been rescheduled for the May 2024 election. 

