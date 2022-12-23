Since October, when former digital forensic analyst Danish Khan Pathan left, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office has been in need of a digital forensic analyst, but is unable to fund the position because of budget restrictions the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners refused to redraft.
The qualifications of a digital forensic analyst are numerous, and the field is highly specific. They are required to obtain an AccessData Certified Examiner certification, a bachelor’s degree, and at least four years’ law enforcement experience in digital forensic analysis.
This position is consistently paid a six-figure salary in like-sized counties and across the nation. However, the budget for the salary set by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners stays at approximately $60,000. There is a potential candidate that is willing to work in this position, but their current salary is six figures, and they will not take the job until the salary in Lincoln County is increased.
The responsibilities of digital forensic analysts are robust. As described on the county job posting, they serve as a technical expert who responds to crime scenes to manage proper collection and preservation of digital evidence. They conduct forensic analysis of computers and other digital data storage devices in order to extract, preserve and present evidence for use in criminal investigations and prosecutions. They also work with the deputy district attorneys to prepare criminal cases for related court processes pertaining to digital evidence including grand jury hearings, motion hearings and trials.
In addition to this job’s importance to the safety of the community, without it the crime solving process is lengthened exponentially. The digital forensic analysis can been done in a matter of days if the district attorney has a digital forensic analyst in office, whereas without one, the process is extended to a possibility of 10-12 months. In this length of time, most of these cases are thrown out, according to Lincoln County District Attorney Lanee Danforth.
The crimes most commonly prosecuted based on the evidence that digital forensic analysts gather are child sex abuse crimes.
Danforth faced many challenges throughout her time in office. On March 31, she sent a letter to the board of commissioners for another hiring situation, “I have several constitutional and statutory duties I am responsible for. It’s not your job to know or understand what my duties are. It’s also not county counsel’s job to know or understand what my duties are, nor is it their job to tell you what they believe my duties are. It is also not their job to tell you what my office does and doesn’t need. That is my job.”
She outlined the laws she claimed the board of commissioners breached, adding, “You have been working in direct opposition to the DA’s office since the moment I took office … I have spent more time trying to get the basic operational needs of my office met and fighting against my own county commissioners than I have spent prosecuting crime and supporting the DDAs and staff in my office. Your interference with the DA’s Office and my ability to run the office has significantly harmed our community.”
In a letter addressed to Lincoln County citizens on March 30, Danforth wrote, “When there are vacant positions in the DA’s Office that are fully funded (i.e. the position is already included in the budget provided by the commissioners), the district attorney has the authority to fill those vacancies without prior approval from the commissioners.”
According to Danforth, the vacancy of the digital forensic analyst position will harm the community the longer the position remains unfilled.
