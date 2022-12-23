Since October, when former digital forensic analyst Danish Khan Pathan left, the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office has been in need of a digital forensic analyst, but is unable to fund the position because of budget restrictions the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners refused to redraft.

The qualifications of a digital forensic analyst are numerous, and the field is highly specific. They are required to obtain an AccessData Certified Examiner certification, a bachelor’s degree, and at least four years’ law enforcement experience in digital forensic analysis.

