The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is taking steps to finalize a short-term rental license program, which proposes a cap on the number of STRs in unincorporated areas of the county. (News-Times file photo)

It its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners continued the discussion of an issue that has been ongoing for a very long time — the regulation of short-term rentals (STRs) in unincorporated areas of the county.

On Aug. 31, 2022, the county commissioners adopted Resolution #22-31-8A, which suspended the acceptance of all new STR applications until Feb. 22 of this year. With that date drawing near, commissioners are attempting to finalize the next steps for implementing a short-term rental license program before that moratorium expires. A work session to lay the groundwork for doing that was held in December.

