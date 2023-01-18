It its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners continued the discussion of an issue that has been ongoing for a very long time — the regulation of short-term rentals (STRs) in unincorporated areas of the county.
On Aug. 31, 2022, the county commissioners adopted Resolution #22-31-8A, which suspended the acceptance of all new STR applications until Feb. 22 of this year. With that date drawing near, commissioners are attempting to finalize the next steps for implementing a short-term rental license program before that moratorium expires. A work session to lay the groundwork for doing that was held in December.
Last week’s discussion took place during a public hearing focused on creating boundaries for STRs and density requirements within those boundaries. County Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson pointed out that no decision would be made that day. In fact, the commission delayed any possible decision until at least their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in order to allow ample time for the public to submit comments regarding STR regulation.
At the beginning of the public hearing, County Counsel Kristin Yuille said, “When we were last here for the work session on Dec. 10, we discussed what the next steps are for implementing a short-term rental license program.”
County commissioners previously adopted Ordinance 523 to establish conditions for the operation of STRs and to implement a licensing program to ensure compliance with those standards. That ordinance requires establishing seven geographical boundaries in the unincorporated areas of the county and creates a cap for the number of STRs within each of the seven regions. The debate regarding where to cap that number was the primary discussion topic at last week’s meeting.
Yuille described the boundaries previously defined for the seven areas.
“Regions one and two, which are in north county, are divided by the Depoe Bay Bridge,” she said. “The western and eastern regions are divided by Highway 101. Regions two and three are divided by Yaquina Bay Bridge, regions three and four are divided by the Beaver Creek Bridge, regions four and five are divided by Alsea Bay Bridge and regions six and seven are divided by Highway 20. Those are your seven geographic subareas that are being proposed.”
Yuille showed commissioners and audience members a chart with statistics for each of those regions. Some of the numbers shared in that chart are as follows:
• Region one: A total of 2,125 current tax lots with 140 existing STRs, representing 6.59 percent of the overall density;
• Region two: A total of 454 current tax lots with 23 existing STRs, representing 5.07 percent of the overall density;
• Region three: A total of 288 current tax lots with 40 existing STRs, representing 13.89 percent of the overall density;
• Region four: A total of 1,348 current tax lots with 139 existing STRs, representing 10.31 percent of the overall density;
• Region five: A total of 381 current tax lots with 90 existing STRs, representing 23.62 percent of the overall density;
• Region six: A total of 4,711 current tax lots with 40 existing STRs, representing 0.85 percent of the overall density;
• Region seven: A total of 4,571 current tax lots with 33 existing STRs, representing 0.72 percent of the overall density;
“Within each area, the county will limit the number of licenses that can be issued in that subarea,” Yuille said. “A wait list of prospective licensees will be established by the county, developed by the licensing authority — the sheriff’s office. If that subarea is at capacity, no new properties shall be eligible for a license in that subarea.”
The chart displayed by Yuille showed how many STRs would be allowed in each subarea based on percentages of 1, 3, 5 and 7 percent. The current number of STRs in most areas is already pushing the maximum limits that would be allowed even at 7 percent density, and regions 3, 4 and 5 are already well above 7 percent.
Commissioner Claire Hall asked for clarification. “If we wanted to adopt a lower percentage than what is currently there, we would be capping below the number and then we wouldn’t be accepting any new applications in that area until attrition has reduced the number below that amount?”
“Correct. When the number goes below that, new licenses would be chosen through a lottery system,” replied Yuille. “My recommendation is to select a number you want, and then this could be reevaluated every few years. And there’s nothing holding you from assigning different numbers for different subareas.”
Commissioner Casey Miller said, “I think if we can cool the engines on STR activity, we’re going in the right direction. For me personally, I’d like to see us bring the caps down and not up, but I think one of the things I’m sort of wrangling with is are we going to solve those density issues with this model the way we need to?”
Miller said some suggested creating buffers between STR properties. “Is that a realistic way to approach it?”
Addressing that issue was Lisa Combs, the support services director for the sheriff’s office and in charge of the STR licensing program. She said she has seen a recommendation for a 250-foot radius buffer between licensed STRs.
“You could set caps, or you could set a 250-foot radius, but do we need both?” Combs said. “I would imagine if you set caps and also have that radius, you’re going to have people sitting on a waiting list who would not be eligible because of the 250-foot limitation. I don’t want to make it any more complicated a process. I would like to see something that’s easy for the public to understand … a program that runs pretty seamlessly.”
Jacobson said, “Whatever it is we decide, what I want is compliance. The rules are no good if people can’t comply.” She acknowledged that were will always be rule breakers, “but there are sometimes confusing rules that are just very difficult to understand what it is you’re supposed to be doing or not doing. So I want things clear so people can’t say, ‘No, I didn’t understand what I as supposed to be doing here.’” She also wants something that will be very easy for code enforcement officers to enforce.
As commissioners wrapped up their discussion on this topic last week, Jacobson said, “I would just remind people that you can always submit public comment online through our Smart Sheets form (found at www.co.lincoln.or.us/boc). We’re keeping it open for public comment, and we’ll be back (Jan. 25) to discuss and make a decision, potentially.”
