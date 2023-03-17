A resolution declaring an emergency on homelessness in Lincoln County was approved during a special meeting of the county commissioners on March 8.

With passage of this resolution, commissioners authorized a letter to be sent to Gov. Tina Kotek asking that Lincoln County be added to her declaration of a state of emergency related to homelessness, which she enacted through an executive order signed on her first day in office in January.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.