A resolution declaring an emergency on homelessness in Lincoln County was approved during a special meeting of the county commissioners on March 8.
With passage of this resolution, commissioners authorized a letter to be sent to Gov. Tina Kotek asking that Lincoln County be added to her declaration of a state of emergency related to homelessness, which she enacted through an executive order signed on her first day in office in January.
Through Kotek’s executive order, however, most of the funding to address the issue was directed toward the metro areas along the Willamette Valley. Much of rural Oregon, including Lincoln County, was left out, and shortly after she issued that order in January, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners sent a letter asking her to broaden the scope of financial assistance to address the crisis.
The follow-up letter to the governor authorized by the county commissioners last week makes a direct request to be added to the list for state funding to address homelessness in Lincoln County.
During the March 8 meeting, Commissioner Claire Hall said time was of the essence because the Oregon Housing Authority put out the word that the state set a deadline of March 10 for counties to be included in the declaration. “So that adds to the time urgency, and essentially we either need to make an affirmative decision on this now or forever hold our peace,” Hall said at last week’s meeting. “The important question, the question I wish we had an answer for, is this going to allow us to access anymore resources or not?”
Commission Chair Kaety Jacobson agreed that there appears to be no guarantees, even as to whether or not Lincoln County would be added to the list. “So us doing this doesn’t mean we get included, (and) I’m not sure what being included in that actually equates to at this point in time,” she said. “But I still think it’s worth trying because we just don’t know what resources may or may not be available there. There’s also potential funding coming out of the house bill.”
When the Oregon House of Representatives may take action on its bill addressing homelessness is still up in the air. “First they said they were hoping to have it on the governor’s desk in March, and now they’re saying early April,” Hall said. “But to your point of no guarantees here,” she said to Jacobson, “so far it’s been reported that Clatsop County applied to be added to the emergency declaration and they were approved. Wasco County applied, and they were turned down.”
All three commissioners were in agreement that the county should at least make an effort to get included on the governor’s emergency declaration, and a motion approving the resolution and directing the letter to be sent to Kotek passed unanimously.
When contacted by the News-Times the day after last week’s special meeting, Hall said the initial news that Lincoln County was left off the governor’s list left her feeling shocked and disappointed.
“She had pledged during the campaign to do an emergency declaration on homelessness, but there was never any indication that it would be geographically limited,” said Hall. “I understand the reasoning they gave for only concentrating on the counties that have reached a certain threshold of unsheltered homelessness, but frankly, it sent a very bad message to rural Oregon that our problems somehow don’t matter or aren’t on the same scale as in urban areas.”
Hall said during the past three years, since the beginning of the pandemic, “we have seen this problem explode from a crisis to a mega crisis. I would say up until four or five years ago, it was largely a hidden problem, but now there’s so many folks in this situation that people are telling me they’re having to step over sleeping bodies in doorways to open up their businesses in the morning.”
Lincoln County long had a severe problem with homelessness, added Hall, “But in the past, those were folks you didn’t see, maybe because they were living in their vehicles, doubled up with friends or family, or living in the really cheap motels. But I would just say the community’s caring capacity has been stretched to the point where it’s absolutely broken.”
Despite that, Hall said she is “cautiously optimistic.” The county has been able to secure get two Project Turnkey grants to fund construction of housing, as well as a grant for the planning process to address homelessness, “and that’s brought what, to me, has just been a wonderful level of collaboration with all the cities at the table.
“But even with the best plan you need resources to implement it, and some further state support would be absolutely vital right now,” she said.
