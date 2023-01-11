Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago on Sunday, Jan. 15 after having passed all tests for the crab being ready to harvest. The season opens Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol.

Meat fill now meets or exceeds criteria in all areas of Oregon, and biotoxins are below alert levels in all crab tested from Cape Arago north. Domoic acid testing of crab will continue from Cape Arago south to the California border as the most test results showed elevated levels of the biotoxin in that area.

