Members of the Newport City Council recently questioned the need for a $32 million bond after the head of Oregon Coast Community College explained the measure as a way to create skilled workers for high-paying jobs.
OCCC President Birgitte Ryslinge made the appeal at a Feb. 21 meeting of the city council, saying the proposal would be on the May election ballot. The issue calls on voters to retire an existing 20-year bond and replace it with a new, 20-year measure. Property owners would assume a new rate of 26 cents per thousand dollars of valuation, a nickel more than the current bond.
“It allows us to build new facilities plus enhancements to three locations throughout the county,” Ryslinge said, describing how the showpiece building would be located next to the current OCCC campus in Newport. “We’re moving away from the traditional approach to the trades. We’ll hit welding hard for a year or two, and then maybe add something else like carpentry or boat building as we get people to teach those programs.”
Architect drawings depict the construction as wide open, with walls on wheels to accommodate “big trucks and torches,” an industrial kitchen and child care in a nearby building. Ryslinge confided that 50 percent of OCCC students fall below the “poverty line” and almost all attend classes by the use of grants and scholarships.
“We’re trying to raise the standard of income with living-wage jobs,” Ryslinge asserted. “When Toledo needed welders, they brought them in from Puerto Rico. This is workforce training and development.”
The Newport City Council was inquisitive but reserved, however, with ideas for its own gas-tax hike set for later in the meeting. Councilor Beatriz Botello called the schematics “beautiful” and called for a culinary program. One official called the proposal “a big ask,” though.
“I’ll be honest, I’m being priced out of this market, and my income is above the median,” said Councilor Ryan Parker. “When making these requests, you’ve got to understand a lot of people here make far less than what people think.”
Officials figured the cost of the bond to be about $20 a year more than the current measure for a $400,000 home.
