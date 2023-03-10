Members of the Newport City Council recently questioned the need for a $32 million bond after the head of Oregon Coast Community College explained the measure as a way to create skilled workers for high-paying jobs.

OCCC President Birgitte Ryslinge made the appeal at a Feb. 21 meeting of the city council, saying the proposal would be on the May election ballot. The issue calls on voters to retire an existing 20-year bond and replace it with a new, 20-year measure. Property owners would assume a new rate of 26 cents per thousand dollars of valuation, a nickel more than the current bond.

