WALDPORT — The city of Waldport and Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue worked together to formulate a plan during the past several years to transfer ownership of the main fire station in downtown from the city to the fire district.

At a Sept. 29 special board of fire district commissioners meeting, the board voted unanimously on an offer to purchase the building from the city, an offer finalized Thursday at a Waldport City Council meeting. Councilors voted unanimously in agreement to sell the building, located at 125 NW Alsea Highway. The agreement makes Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue owners of the main stationhouse in downtown Waldport, where the district has held operations since 1984.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.