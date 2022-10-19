WALDPORT — The city of Waldport and Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue worked together to formulate a plan during the past several years to transfer ownership of the main fire station in downtown from the city to the fire district.
At a Sept. 29 special board of fire district commissioners meeting, the board voted unanimously on an offer to purchase the building from the city, an offer finalized Thursday at a Waldport City Council meeting. Councilors voted unanimously in agreement to sell the building, located at 125 NW Alsea Highway. The agreement makes Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue owners of the main stationhouse in downtown Waldport, where the district has held operations since 1984.
This agreement follows years of the fire district researching multiple other properties in the area and either coming up short on Insurance Services Office requirements or unable to afford the cost to build a new building. The finalized ownership agreement gives the district the ability to move forward with grant and funding opportunities previously not otherwise available. As an example, the district can now apply for a grant for $2.5 million to seismically harden the building.
Under the terms of the agreement with the city, the district has five state legislative sessions to work with an area representative and the city to request $4 million in funding from the state to upgrade the fire flow needs of Waldport’s water system. This will increase safety and the assist the fire district’s efforts in the event of a structure, vehicle or wildland fire.
If and when funding is secured, the city will no longer be held under the Oregon Revised Statute requirement to sell the property and building, or the five-year owner carry agreement for purchase of the building. During the course of the funding process, the district will make annual interest only payments to the city for purchase of the building, already included in the fire district’s annual operating budget.
